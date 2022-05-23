BRACKETS: 2022 Boys-Girls Lacrosse Sectional Championships

FLX Music 247 this week gets you prepped for the holiday weekend ahead. Janelle Bradshaw tells us about the main headliner for the weekend, Celebrate Commemorate in Waterloo. Not only can you learn and celebrate the rich history in the village, but also enjoy some great music at the same time. Janelle also tells us about Vantage Point at Wagner Winery and other trusted hot spots like Muranda Cheese Company in Waterloo and The Scale House in Hector. The Skycoasters will be preforming at Lincoln Hill Farms and Ruby Shooz will be playing the Smith Opera House in Geneva. Janelle also lets us know about a few future events to keep an eye out for in June. The Finger Lakes County Music Festival is June 4 and the following weekend is the Trumansburg Porch Festival. Lastly Janelle gives her artist of the week, Aaron Lipp. Aaron has been performing since a young age and plays in a number of groups including some where he is the leading man.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO