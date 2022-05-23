ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRACKETS: 2022 Boys-Girls Lacrosse Sectional Championships

By Digital Team
 4 days ago

The postseason is underway for Section V spring athletics. The match-ups for...

BOYS SECTRIONAL LACROSSE ON FL1 RADIO: Wayne battles HFL, Geneva clashes with Pal-Mac in Class C Semifinal Doubleheader (webcast)

FL1 Radio heads to Canandaigua Academy for the Boys Lacrosse Class C Semifinal Doubleheader! First, the #2 seed Wayne Eagles battle the #3 seed Honeoye Falls-Lima Cougars. The #4 seed Geneva Panthers take on the #1 seed Pal-Mac Red Raiders in the second game. Ted Baker and Nate Sharman will have all the action for you live with pregame coverage beginning at 4:50 with the opening draw of the Wayne vs. HFL game scheduled for 5 p.m! The Pal-Mac vs. Geneva game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
GENEVA, NY
WEDNESDAY SECTIONAL REPORT: Pal-Mac girls lacrosse nips Waterloo; Canandaigua boys lax tops Spencerport in OT

BOYS LACROSSE SCOREBOARD (5/25):. GEN – Max Heieck (3g, 1a); Ryan Brown (1g, 1a); Max Miller (3g, 1a); Curtis Denison (5g, 2a); Daniel Wright (5g, 4a); Austin Moore (1a) PY – Bryant VanHousen (2g, 1a); Tukker Fisher (1g, 3a); Teagen Fingar (4g, 1a); Jayden Reid (2g, 1a); Braden Fingar (2g, 1a); Oliver Connelly (1g, 2a); Caden Dixon (2g); Carter Earl (3g, 1a); John Holly (2g)
WATERLOO, NY
#Sectional
Mynderse Academy Scholar-Athletes for Spring 2022

The following teams earned Scholar-Athlete status for Spring 2022:. Varsity Baseball – Coach Charlie Foster – 90.66% Team GPA:. Domenic Bruni, Nicolo Franzone, Ryan Furletti, Broden Herron, Ethan Hilimire, Joseph Jang, Carson Kiah, William Korzeniewski, Blake Petrocci, Jacob Prayne, Nicholas Quill, Jaydan Ryrko, Maximus Santana, Luke Spinner. Varsity...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FLX MUSIC 247: Celebrate Commemorate, Vantage Point at Wagner Winery (podcast)

FLX Music 247 this week gets you prepped for the holiday weekend ahead. Janelle Bradshaw tells us about the main headliner for the weekend, Celebrate Commemorate in Waterloo. Not only can you learn and celebrate the rich history in the village, but also enjoy some great music at the same time. Janelle also tells us about Vantage Point at Wagner Winery and other trusted hot spots like Muranda Cheese Company in Waterloo and The Scale House in Hector. The Skycoasters will be preforming at Lincoln Hill Farms and Ruby Shooz will be playing the Smith Opera House in Geneva. Janelle also lets us know about a few future events to keep an eye out for in June. The Finger Lakes County Music Festival is June 4 and the following weekend is the Trumansburg Porch Festival. Lastly Janelle gives her artist of the week, Aaron Lipp. Aaron has been performing since a young age and plays in a number of groups including some where he is the leading man.
WATERLOO, NY
Lacrosse
Sports
Former Geneva Middle School principal found not guilty

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The former principal of Geneva Middle School was acquitted Wednesday of a misdeamor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Police had accused John L. DeFazio Jr. of having an inappropriate encounter with a child younger than seventeen. He was accused of poking a girl in the chest during a study hall in October of 2021.
GENEVA, NY
Lincoln Hill Farms unveils summer concert season

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua concert venue Lincoln Hill Farms announced its summer concert series lineup in a release Thursday. Tickets for shows can be found here. Concert goers can also enjoy the nearly 100-acre farm. The series kicks off with two local bands: cover group The Skycoasters pay the farm May 28, and […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Traffic delay in the Batavia area

On May 25, 2022, at approximately 4:00 A.M., Troopers will be assisting with an oversized load escort. This escort may take several hours and is anticipated to cause traffic delays. The course of travel will be:. Howard Steet, Batavia. Harvester Ave. West on NY-5 North on NY-98 West on NY-31A.
BATAVIA, NY
Three-vehicle accident reported on Lewiston Road

A three-vehicle accident, believed to be with injuries, is reported at Lewiston Road and Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, Batavia. A camper has rolled over and a person is believed to be trapped. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 1:39 p.m.: The location is in Oakfield's district. Oakfield...
BATAVIA, NY
Willard State Hospital among ‘Seven to Save’ historical sites in NY

The Preservation League of NYS included Willard State Hospital in Romulus on its ‘Seven to Save’ list of the most endangered historical sites in the state. Willard State Hospital- formally named Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane- was built in 1869 on the east side of Seneca Lake at the site of the short-lived Ovid Agricultural College. The facility came to national attention in 1995 when workers discovered hundreds of suitcases in the attic containing the belongings of former patients.
WILLARD, NY
CONCRETE JUNGLE: A Dramatic Tale of Two Different Weeks (podcast)

New York baseball can often times have a flare for the dramatic, sometimes good, sometimes bad. The Mets and Yankees, they were different stories with different results. Paul Russo and Kyle Evans discuss the Yankees’ growing injury list as they were able to take the series against Baltimore. With a pivotal first-season series looming in Tampa Bay, they preview the series against one of the toughest opponents for the Bronx Bombers. The Mets finished their west coast swing, albeit not in the win column. Losing the series to San Francisco, Paul and Kyle talk about how the pitching staff is once again showing the biggest need for improvement. The Phillies await The Amazins after a travel day back to Queens. The guys break down the series ahead as the top two teams in the National League East face-off.
SYRACUSE, NY
West Herr Honda comes to Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA -- West Herr has completed the purchase of Victory Honda, which had been owned by Victory Automotive Group. West Herr Honda of Canandaigua will open for business Saturday, May 28, at 2311 Rochester Road. Victory Automotive Group has 45 dealerships nationwide, which include 20 Honda locations. West Herr Honda...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
