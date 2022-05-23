Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Harrison County in southern Mississippi East central Hancock County in southern Mississippi * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kiln, or near Diamondhead, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Kiln around 250 PM CDT. Diamondhead around 300 PM CDT. Lyman around 325 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 8 and 21. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
