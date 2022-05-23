Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 753 PM EDT, Runoff from excessive rainfall across far Western Transylvania County will continue to result ongoing flooding and elevated streams. Additional widespread heavy rainfall may redevelop tonight across the entire county and new rounds of flash flooding may develop. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Looking Glass, Dupont State Forest, Gorges State Park, Lake Jocassee, Connestee, Penrose, Little River In Transylvania County, North Transylvania, Cedar Mountain and Sassafras Mountain. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
Comments / 0