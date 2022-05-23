ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Haywood The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Haywood County in western North Carolina * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 755 PM EDT, elevated stream levels continue along the west and east forks of the Pigeon River. Some additional rises are expected over the next 1-2 hours but levels are expected to remain below Minor Flood Stage. New rounds of rainfall are expected later tonight and new rounds of flooding may develop. Please stay weather aware. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Black Balsam Area, Graveyard Fields, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, B.R. Parkway-Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area, Sunburst and Cruso. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Henderson FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HENDERSON AND GREENVILLE COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 PM EDT Friday for portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 753 PM EDT, Runoff from excessive rainfall across far Western Transylvania County will continue to result ongoing flooding and elevated streams. Additional widespread heavy rainfall may redevelop tonight across the entire county and new rounds of flash flooding may develop. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brevard, Rosman, Looking Glass, Dupont State Forest, Gorges State Park, Lake Jocassee, Connestee, Penrose, Little River In Transylvania County, North Transylvania, Cedar Mountain and Sassafras Mountain. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greenville FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HENDERSON AND GREENVILLE COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 PM EDT Friday for portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

