Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Haywood The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Haywood County in western North Carolina * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 755 PM EDT, elevated stream levels continue along the west and east forks of the Pigeon River. Some additional rises are expected over the next 1-2 hours but levels are expected to remain below Minor Flood Stage. New rounds of rainfall are expected later tonight and new rounds of flooding may develop. Please stay weather aware. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Black Balsam Area, Graveyard Fields, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, B.R. Parkway-Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area, Sunburst and Cruso. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO