Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Blackfoot Mountains; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain Thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson, east central Butte, northwestern Bonneville, southwestern Madison, southwestern Clark and northeastern Bingham Counties through 700 PM MDT At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles north of Central Inl to 6 miles south of Ammon. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Rigby, Terreton, Lorenzo, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Ucon, Menan, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Archer, Southeast Inl, Northwest Inl, Monteview, Sage Junction, Osgood and Kettle Butte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO