Aiken County, SC

Aiken County Planning Commission approves construction of telecommunication tower in Salley area

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
 4 days ago
Buy Now Aiken County Chief Planning Officer Joel Duke, left, and County Planning Commission chairwoman Grace Vance talk before the Planning Commission's meeting May 19 at the Aiken County Government Center. Duke also is an assistant county administrator. Staff photo by Dede Biles

The Aiken County Planning Commission unanimously approved on May 19 the construction of a telecommunication tower in the Salley area.

The applicant was an engineering and consulting firm, P. Marshall & Associates LLC, which was acting on behalf of Verizon Wireless.

The self-supporting tower will be built on a 14.7-acre parcel on Rosebud Road.

The structure will be 250 feet tall.

Kiersten Lurer of P. Marshall & Associates said construction could begin as early as August.

In other action on May 19, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to County Council a name change for Vann Pond Road in northeastern Aiken County.

The new name would be Lee Road.

Aiken County Geo Services was the applicant.

The Planning Commission also voted unanimously against recommending to County Council a name change for Thomas Grove Court in the Beech Island area.

Applicants Michane Geter, Teffie Sanders and Bennie Hudson would like the private road to be renamed Velt Estate.

Two people who live on Thomas Grove Court expressed their opposition to the name change during a public hearing.

The Planning Commission’s meeting was held at the Aiken County Government Center in Aiken.

Eight members of the panel were present.

Planning Commission Chairwoman Grace Vance didn’t vote on any of the items on the agenda.

