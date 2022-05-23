ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

David Peterson set to start Mets’ series-opener against Giants

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

DENVER — David Peterson has patiently awaited another shot with the Mets and will get the opportunity.

The left-hander, part of the Mets’ taxi squad for this road trip, will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start against the Giants at Oracle Park on Monday.

Peterson last pitched for the Mets on May 3 , when he allowed three earned runs on four hits over five innings against the Braves in a doubleheader. Overall, he has pitched to a 1.89 ERA in four appearances for the Mets this season.

The Mets have two rotation vacancies with Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill on the injured list and are giving serious consideration to starting left-hander Thomas Szapucki in Wednesday’s series finale in San Francisco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ecr0u_0fmuyzQb00
David Peterson is set to start for the Mets against the Giants on Monday.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Szapucki has pitched to a 2.86 ERA in seven starts for Syracuse. The 25-year-old appeared in one game for the Mets last season before undergoing ulnar nerve transposition surgery.

Chris Bassitt is the Mets’ scheduled starter for Tuesday against the Giants.

Joely Rodriguez had a blast while it lasted.

The Mets reliever spent part of the team’s 2-0 win over the Rockies parked behind the center-field fence in the “Rock Pile” at Coors Field, relaxing in a chair and enjoying an energy drink and sunflower seeds.

But Rodriguez’s stay didn’t last as long as he would have liked.

“Somebody kicked me out,” Rodriguez said, noting that he was asked to vacate the area by a security guard.

“I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal that I was sitting out there,” Rodriguez said. “I just went out there to pretty much relax and it was a good view.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXABm_0fmuyzQb00
Joely Rodriguez
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Rodriguez needed only one pitch to complete his day’s work, getting Ryan McMahon to line out in the eighth inning.

Third-base coach Joey Cora departed during the game to return home for a family matter. Bench coach Glenn Sherlock moved to third base for the final inning. Cora is expected to miss the series in San Francisco.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Denver, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Joey Cora
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
David Peterson
Person
Glenn Sherlock
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy