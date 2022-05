DIXON – A Lee County couple have been indicted by a grand jury after the death of a 3-year-old. Authorities say on March 6th they were called to the community of Nelson for an unresponsive child. Upon further investigation, the Whiteside Coroner’s Office reported that there was an obstruction in the stomach caused by a mass of hair, as well as other significant conditions contributing to the death from Environmental Neglect. On Monday, 50-year-old Frank Sauer and 31-year-old Dana Sauer were charged with one count each of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child, a Class 3 Felony.

