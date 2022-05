CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery Central baseball faced Covington High on Tuesday. The Indians came up short of a comeback in the first round of the state tournament. They lost by a score of 1-3. Aidan Karns took the mound for Montgomery Central, and the pitcher faced adversity to open up the first couple of innings. The first three batters for Covington all reached base. This was due to an error, single and walk.

COVINGTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO