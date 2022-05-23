ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man dead in SE Portland shooting in Lents

By Aron Yohannes
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man is dead after a shooting Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon, Portland Police said. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to...

www.oregonlive.com

Gresham shooting leaves man dead, police say

A shooting Wednesday night in Gresham left a man dead near the same intersection where another man was fatally shot a little more than a week ago, according to police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots near Southeast Yamhill Street and 190th Avenue about 5:30 p.m. They found a man,...
GRESHAM, OR
Fatal stabbing beneath Burnside Bridge: Portland man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attack

A Portland man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stabbing another man in the heart during a brawl beneath the Burnside Bridge in 2021. A prosecutor said the victim, Jay Ahn, 40, was experiencing homelessness, estranged from his family and struggling with addiction and mental health issues when he became embroiled in an altercation beneath the bridge just after midnight on March 30, 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
Brian Sims
KXL

Man Arrested After Taking Two Hostage on MAX Train

A 41 year old man’s under arrest and in the Multnomah County jail, after police say he went on a MAX train with a knife and took two people hostage. He had just gotten out of a hospital where police had put him on a mental health hold, after getting into an altercation with officers the day before. Portland police say Marcus Dwane Tate got on a MAX red line train, and held two people hostage, the operator and a passenger. He had a knife and another sharp object, that appeared to be a hot dog skewer. Police were able to subdue him with flash bangs.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Man accused of supplying fentanyl that led to overdose death of 16-year-old Portland boy

A federal grand jury has indicted a man on charges that he supplied the counterfeit pills made of fentanyl that killed one of two Portland high school students in March. Manuel Antonio Souza Espinoza, who a prosecutor has described in court records as a “merchant of death,” is suspected of being two people removed from a teen who delivered the drug to 16-year-old Griffin Hoffmann, according to prosecutors and Hoffmann’s parents and friends.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Crews battled a two-alarm fire in the Hazel Dell area of Vancouver Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at around 3 a.m., according to the Clark County Fire District. The fire was under control just before 5 a.m., according to the Clark County Fire District. Highway...
VANCOUVER, WA
