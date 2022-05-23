Man dead in SE Portland shooting in Lents
A man is dead after a shooting Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon, Portland Police said. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to...www.oregonlive.com
A man is dead after a shooting Southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon, Portland Police said. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to...www.oregonlive.com
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 3