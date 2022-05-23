Man dead in SE Portland shooting in Lents

A 41 year old man’s under arrest and in the Multnomah County jail, after police say he went on a MAX train with a knife and took two people hostage. He had just gotten out of a hospital where police had put him on a mental health hold, after getting into an altercation with officers the day before. Portland police say Marcus Dwane Tate got on a MAX red line train, and held two people hostage, the operator and a passenger. He had a knife and another sharp object, that appeared to be a hot dog skewer. Police were able to subdue him with flash bangs.

1 DAY AGO