NY Marine Warning and Forecast

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. About three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday, the San Bernardino...
I love breakfast sandwiches. In particular, I love the platonic ideal of a breakfast sandwich — a simple, greasy, NYC bodega-style offering that absolutely doesn’t have any lettuce on it (please stop putting lettuce on breakfast sandwiches, California). As long as there’s some combination of bread-meat-egg-cheese-bread, I’m a happy man.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police seized an arsenal of guns and ammunition from a Northern California man charged with cyberstalking his former co-workers after being fired from his job, it was announced Tuesday. Bryan Velasquez, 43, of Morgan Hill was charged last week with felony stalking and was...
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All of the $2.3 million stolen from the Wisconsin Republican Party by hackers just before the 2020 presidential election has been recovered, including nearly $600,000 obtained by the FBI and given back to the party last month, the state party executive director said Tuesday. The...
A 28-year-old woman was shot and injured Sunday morning in Stockton, police said. At 2:12 a.m. police learned that a woman had arrived at a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening. The victim said the shooting had taken place near the 3200 block of Belleview Avenue, but she...
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Making a late bid to derail the Nevada Republican whom Donald Trump has endorsed for governor, ex-U.S. Sen. Dean Heller attacked front-runner Joe Lombardo's stands on key conservative issues while characterizing him as “best friends” with Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lombardo, head of...
A veteran educator whose dedication to a student with Down syndrome left a lasting impression. A jubilant 10-year-old whose dancing and joking lit up his family's home. A fourth-grader who had just made the honor roll. The names of those slain by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and a loaded magazine were found in a second-grade student's desk at a California school after other students alerted the staff that a classmate had brought the weapon, officials said. The incident happened Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary in Sacramento, the Sacramento City...
FREMONT (BCN) Fremont police arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday for allegedly making threats on social media about shooting a school employee and potentially other people at a school. The threats echo the actions taken Tuesday by a Texas teenager at an elementary school where 21 people were gunned down. Fremont...
Comments / 0