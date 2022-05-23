ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

House prices soared by 'record-breaking' £55,000 since the pandemic began as average now stands at £367,501 - following a £7,400 jump in one month alone

By Henry Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

House prices have soared by a 'record-breaking' £55,000 since the pandemic began and are still rising, Rightmove says.

The average price tag on a home has reached a record high for the fourth month in a row, jumping by £7,400 in May, according to the website.

And across Britain the average asking price for a property this month is £367,501, up from £360,101 in April.

Frenzied market activity has led to cash house price increases over the past two years at levels Rightmove said it had never seen before in more than 20 years of tracking property values.

Average asking prices have soared by £55,551 in the past two years, compared with a £6,218 increase in the two years before the coronavirus pandemic, it added.

The number of buyers contacting estate agents is 14% down on the stamp-duty holiday-fuelled market of this time last year, but is still up by 31% compared with the more 'normal' pre-pandemic market of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJq4y_0fmuxRZo00
Across Britain, the average asking price for a property this month is £367,501, up from £360,101 in April, Rightmove said (stock image)

The number of properties available to buy is 55% down on the levels seen in 2019, meaning that supply and demand look likely to remain out of kilter for at least the rest of the year, Rightmove added.

The number of sales agreed is up by 12% in the year to date compared to 2019 even with restricted choice, though is down 17% compared with the 'exceptional' market of the same period last year, it said.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove's director of property science said: 'What the data is showing us right now is that those who have the ability to do so are prioritising their home and moving, and the imbalance between supply and demand is supporting rising prices.

'Though demand is softening from the heady levels we saw this time last year, the number of buyers inquiring is still significantly higher than during the last 'normal' market of 2019, while the number of homes for them to choose from remains more constrained.

'We anticipate that the effects of the increased cost of living and rising interest rates will filter through to the market later in the year, and a combination of more supply of homes and people weighing up what they can afford will help to moderate the market.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lv4OX_0fmuxRZo00
Frenzied market activity has led to cash house price increases over the past two years at levels Rightmove said it had never seen before in more than 20 years of tracking property values (stock image)

Rightmove's report also quoted the views of estate agents.

John O'Malley, chief executive at Pacitti Jones in Glasgow, Scotland, said: 'Whilst frenzied buyer activity has calmed down, the market is definitely holding strong and we are now seeing higher volumes of vendors feeling more comfortable about putting their property on the market before making an offer on another.

'Pricing remains very robust with substantial offers being made across the whole market.'

Aled Ellis, director at Aled Ellis & Co in Aberystwyth, Wales, said: 'The property market is still buoyant in our area despite inflationary pressures and higher interest rates.

'The trend is set to continue as there is very little coming on the market, and when it does we agree a sale very quickly.

'Since Covid, we're still seeing a lot more people are able to work from home, and wish to live in rural areas as long as the broadband connection enables them to do so.'

Fortune

We’re in a historically overvalued housing market, and these cities could see home prices drop 10%, Moody’s says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A housing market slump looked all but assured two years ago. At the time, it made sense: The strict state-issued lockdowns had pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression era, and many states had banned in-person home showings. However, a housing bust didn't come to pass. Both Congress and the Federal Reserve stepped in with unprecedented economic aid, and after just two months of recession the U.S. economy and housing market flipped into high growth.
BUSINESS
Money

Why the Housing Market Isn't Cooling Off, Even as Prices and Mortgage Rates Surge

Homes for sale keep getting more expensive, but rising costs aren’t deterring enough buyers to slow things down — for now, at least. New data from Zillow shows that despite soaring prices (up more than 20% over the past year) and surging mortgage rates (which have pushed the typical monthly mortgage payment 52% higher than last year), the U.S. housing market is as cutthroat as it’s ever been.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

House prices could fall as cost of living bites, Nationwide says

Building society Nationwide has warned that house prices might begin to slide later this year as budgets are put under pressure by the rising cost of living.The firm said that while house prices have been increasing at double-digit rates so far this year, they could start falling again.“Higher property prices and interest rates, together with steep increases in the cost of living, mean housing has become less affordable and we expect housing market activity to slow and the rate of house price growth to moderate in the coming quarters,” it said in an update on Friday.“There is a risk of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jack Monroe says those who bought a house before 2000 have ‘no idea’ of cost of living for millennials

Cook and anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe has revealed just how tough it is for people to get on the housing ladder in 2022.It comes after Monroe quoted a tweet that said: “Who remembers living in a house without central heating, no double glazing, no loft insulation etc. and waking up and scratching pictures in the ice on the inside of the windows?”Taking to Twitter, Monroe said those who use “back in my day” accounts of what life was like for them when they were younger are “romanticising the unimaginable struggle of an era when the average house cost one and...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Average price tag on a home at record high for four months in a row

The average price tag on a home has reached a record high for the fourth month in a row, jumping by £7,400 in May, according to a website.Across Britain, the average asking price for a property this month is £367,501, up from £360,101 in April, Rightmove said.Frenzied market activity has led to cash house price increases over the past two years at levels Rightmove said it had never seen before in more than 20 years of tracking property values.Average asking prices have soared by £55,551 in the past two years, compared with a £6,218 increase in the two years before...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Mortgage Rates Hit 12-Year High; Homebuyers Take a Hit

The woes continue to mount for the housing market, especially prospective homebuyers. The latest bad news: the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.30% in the week ended May 12, the highest since July 2009, according to housing agency Freddie Mac. That compares to 5.27% a week earlier and 2.94% a year earlier.
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

U.S. new-home sales have plunged to their lowest level since the start of the pandemic

(Bloomberg) — Sales of new U.S. homes plummeted in April by the most in nearly nine years, dented by the combination of high prices and a steep climb in mortgage rates. Purchases of new single-family homes decreased 16.6% to an annualized 591,000 pace, the weakest since April 2020, government data showed Tuesday. The figure fell well short of all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists, which called for a 749,000 rate.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

House sales dip in April

The number of house sales taking place across the UK dipped in April, according to figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).Some 106,780 transactions took place last month, which was 3.9% down compared with March.The total was also 12.1% lower than in April 2021.Jason Tebb, chief executive of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “With transaction levels lower in April than in March and down on the same period last year, it’s clear the frenetic pace of the housing market has subsided, yet the ‘new normal’ housing market, an elevated version of the pre-pandemic market, continues to show resilience.”On the ground...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Rising prices, interest rates cool US home sales in April

Rising prices and higher mortgage rates slowed US existing home sales for the third consecutive month in April, according to an industry survey released Thursday. The median existing-home price for all housing types jumped to $391,200, up 14.8 percent from April 2021, according to NAR. Prices have risen for 122 consecutive months of year-over-year increases, the longest-running streak on record.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cost-of-living crisis: How the squeeze has tightened its grip on households

The squeeze on households’ finances has tightened in recent months, leaving some with little or no room for manoeuvre.According to figures released by Nationwide Building Society this week, households made fewer spending transactions in April – but the overall amount they spent did not drop – in what the society described as a “clear sign” of the impact of rising prices.Last week, the Independent Food Aid Network (Ifan) said people unable to afford essentials are increasingly asking for food they do not need to cook or refrigerate because of rising energy prices.Office for National Statistics figures have shown inflation soaring...
BUSINESS
