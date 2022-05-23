Man injured following shooting near Clifford Ave. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department reported that a man was injured during a shooting on Clifford Avenue Sunday.
Authorities say officers arrived in the area of Clifford Avenue and Ellison Street for reports of a shooting and located a 64-year-old man who had been shot in the lower leg.
The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Clifford Ave. was closed to traffic but has since re-opened. Investigators from the RPD said this is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
