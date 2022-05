A Tulsa student is competing for a chance to play on the US national basketball team. Marcayla Johnson is a freshman at Booker T. Washington and will head to Colorado for the basketball tryouts. Johnson is only 15 years old and she'll be competing against 17-year-olds to get one of 12 spots on the national team. “She’s a beast on the basketball court. When she puts on the jersey she’s a whole different person," said Marcal Johnson.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO