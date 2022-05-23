Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf discusses rise in homelessness in her city

We’ll begin this roundup by saying that we cheated a bit, and included an event taking place at the Claremont Hotel. It’s so close to Oakland, we just had to. Speaking of Oakland, City Council dropped the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for indoor establishments, effective May 18. Keep in mind that individual businesses can still require the use of masks or proof of vaccination. Two of the events we’ve highlighted this week—the We Are Oakland concert at Trinity Lutheran Church, and The Suffers show at Starline Social Club, are requiring both. The latter venue also has a more detailed explanation of its COVID-19 protocols.

