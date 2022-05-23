ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf discusses rise in homelessness in her city

 4 days ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss a recent point-in-time count that shows Oakland’s homeless population rose by 24% since 2019.

Mayor Schaaf says there are some positives to find within those figures, including a rise in the homeless population living in shelters. Schaaf also discusses the strain California’s housing crisis is putting on efforts to get more people off of the streets, and how funding from the state can help cities tackle the homeless crisis.

PositiveVibes
4d ago

Libby hasn't done anything to help the community period. all she does is talk but no progress in Oakland.

Silicon Valley

Bay Area rent inflation quickens for 1st time since 2016

”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations while noting these grades are best seen as a mix of artful interpretation and data. Buzz: The federal government’s key cost of living measurement says the Bay Area’s pace of rent inflation increased for the first time in six years while renters in California and across the nation are seeing jumps not seen in decades.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Libby Schaaf
