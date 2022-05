WEST GROVE — Maggie L. Weir of Landenberg has graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Weir is an active firefighter at West Grove Fire Company. Her father, Ron, is a past ambulance line officer, life member, and firefighter. Her brother Austin, is also a volunteer firefighter, with all three running out of the London Britain station. She will be serving as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

WEST POINT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO