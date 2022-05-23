ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Inside Elections’ Jacob Rubashkin on congressional races in California

By Inside California Politics
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBbW5_0fmuuOmY00

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Inside Elections reporter and analyst Jacob Rubashkin joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss key congressional races in California ahead of the June primary election.

Rubashkin also talks about former President Trump’s endorsement of Asm. Kevin Kiley in the 3 rd congressional district race, the districts where Republicans could possibly be competitive with Democrats, and how the balance of power could go nationally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

California adopting more aggressive water conservation rules; what to know

As California’s relentless drought continues, state water regulators on Tuesday adopted new emergency water rules meant to ensure more aggressive conservation statewide. The State Water Resources Control Board voted on the emergency drought regulations in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March executive order. “California is facing a drought crisis and every local water agency and Californian needs to step up on conservation efforts,” Newsom said in a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

Gov. Newsom pushes for new gun laws after Texas school shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders held a press conference Wednesday regarding “efforts to expedite legislation to protect communities from gun violence,” following a mass shooting at Uvalde Elementary School in Texas. Joined by Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Newsom asked the California legislature to […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Elections
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Elections
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#California Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX 5 San Diego

Red Flag Warnings: What are they?

Fire stations across Northern California are flying red flags to indicate that the risk of a fire starting is at an extreme high, but besides the warning what should the response be from the public about these flags and how is it determined when to fly them?
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy