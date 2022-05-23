Inside Elections’ Jacob Rubashkin on congressional races in California
(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Inside Elections reporter and analyst Jacob Rubashkin joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss key congressional races in California ahead of the June primary election.
Rubashkin also talks about former President Trump's endorsement of Asm. Kevin Kiley in the 3 rd congressional district race, the districts where Republicans could possibly be competitive with Democrats, and how the balance of power could go nationally.
