JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of her father after an alleged domestic dispute turned deadly Sunday night in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting just before midnight at a home on the 100 block of Hartford Court, which is off of Old Highway 141 south of Fenton. A man was found lying in front of the home with a gunshot wound. Deputies began first aid and he was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO