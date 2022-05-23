ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kellyanne Conway takes aim at Jared Kushner in new book

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsafZ_0fmut1Wt00
Tweet

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reportedly criticized former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in her new book, calling him “shrewd and calculating” and saying he had an unchecked sense of power.

In her book “Here’s the Deal,” Conway referred to Kushner as “a man of knowing nods, quizzical looks, and sidebar inquiries” and said he knew that “no matter how disastrous a personnel change or legislative attempt may be, he was unlikely to be held accountable for it,” according to The Washington Post.

Trump’s former campaign manager also said Kushner suggested things like Trump going “to Ellis Island, where he’d stand at the foot of the Statue of Liberty to lead a naturalization ceremony.”

During his time as a presidential adviser, Kushner took on policy challenges including negotiating peace in the Middle East, solving the opioid crisis and confronting the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise,” Conway reportedly writes, saying that if Martians attacked he would have “happily added them to his ever-bulging portfolio.”

“He misread the Constitution in one crucial respect, thinking that all power not given to the federal government was reserved to him,” Conway adds.

Conway’s husband George Conway is a fierce Trump critic, a dynamic often remarked upon during the former president’s time in office.

Conway writes that at one point Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, left her a post-it note with recommendations for a marriage counselor, neither of which the couple saw, per the Post.

The book also alleges that Trump questioned his run for president in the wake of the release of his “Access Hollywood” tape, in which the former president could be heard bragging to host Billy Bush about groping and kissing women without their consent.

“Should I get out [of the race]?” Trump reportedly asked Conway, according to The Daily Beast, also citing her new book.

“You actually can’t,” Conway wrote of her response, “unless you want to forfeit and throw the whole damn thing to Hillary.”

“I know you don’t like to lose,” she said she told Trump, “but I also know you don’t like to quit.”

Conway said she told then-candidate Trump that his words on the tape were “disgusting” and “reprehensible,” according to the book, which is set for release on Tuesday.

The Hill has reached out to a representative for Trump for comment.

Comments / 68

Sehon Newman Binkley
3d ago

Her boss Trump gave him that access after Kushner failed several background checks. Wonder why she skipped over that part. He was allowed to do the things he was doing because of Trump!

Reply(1)
80
Robert bell
3d ago

queen of alternative facts kosher nor any of the trumps were qualified...I would not trust a word she wrote or spoke. And same for all Trumps and there spouses after all they stole from charity and are prohibited from being associated with any other.

Reply(1)
43
Ernestine Crutcher
3d ago

This is nepotism to the highest that I have ever seen. Trump had his entire family running his office because he was not capable of his duties.

Reply
34
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
People

Kellyanne Conway Fears Her Marriage to Anti-Trump Husband Won't Survive: 'Love Comes With Respect'

"I'm very excited to finally tell my story," Kellyanne Conway said Monday during an interview with PEOPLE before the release of her memoir, Here's the Deal, out now. That story begins in a small town in southern New Jersey and follows Conway to Washington D.C., where a hard-earned career as a pollster and political consultant led to historic achievement as the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign when she helped elect Donald Trump in 2016 and served in his White House as senior counselor to the president.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Billy Bush
Person
Kellyanne Conway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post#Martians
Fox News

White House won't confirm new book saying Biden adviser called White people 'incredibly racist'

FIRST ON FOX: The White House would not confirm an excerpt from a new book saying one of President Biden's 2020 campaign advisers called White people "incredibly racist." Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the excerpt from the upcoming book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin. They write that one of the president’s advisers made the claim in relation to Biden's decision about making now-Vice President Kamala Harris his running mate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNN

Report says Trump hid over $70 million in losses at key hotel

Former President Donald Trump racked up more than $70 million in losses over a four-year period from his Washington, DC, hotel, while publicly claiming that the hotel was making more than tens of millions of dollars, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee. CNN’s Brian Todd has more in his report from February 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

The Hill

572K+
Followers
70K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy