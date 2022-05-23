Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 19:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Catawba; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR EASTERN CATAWBA...EASTERN LINCOLN...SOUTHWESTERN IREDELL AND WESTERN GASTON COUNTIES At 748 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Lincolnton, or 5 miles northeast of Boger City, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Lincolnton, Bessemer City, South Gastonia, Dallas, Maiden, Stanley, Westport, Claremont and Catawba. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO