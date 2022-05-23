2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Refreshed vs. Redesigned Midsize Sedans

Honda has a busy year ahead as it plans to launch redesigned versions of its CR-V, HR-V and Pilot crossovers. The automaker previewed the new HR-V in April and now we have our first look at the new CR-V. These leaked photos were discovered by Motor1 on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and provide a clear look at the design of the upcoming sixth-generation CR-V.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO