Texas State

Vroom Reportedly Faces Alleged Title Delays in Texas

By Produced by Digital Editors
 4 days ago
As the pandemic pushes car sales toward an online environment more people are leaning towards using places like Vroom to buy their cars. However, Vroom is reportedly facing title delays in...

crossroadstoday.com

Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

MENTONE, Texas (AP) — The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle. Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Border resident spurs complaint on Texas guardsmen's unsafe driving

LA JOYA, Texas — “We’ve already told you to stop speeding and you keep doing it,” said retired Vietnam veteran Apolonio Ramon. A few days after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas toured the Rio Grande Valley to meet with DHS workforce to assess Southwest border readiness and response, retired Vietnam veteran Apolonio Ramon expressed frustration with the Texas guardsmen's driving habits.
LA JOYA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Sign of Texas Prison Escapee, Search Enters New Phase

There's still no sign of Texas prison escapee Gonzalo Lopez, and now the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the search for him is entering a new phase. Lopez escaped custody on May 12 in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston. Lopez got out of his restraints...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

West Texas area named 'most beautiful place' in TX—and it isn't Big Bend

A new report from Travel +Leisure listed the "most beautiful place" in each state across the nation. A West Texas site claimed the title in the Lone Star State. In Texas, the Guadalupe Mountains were listed as the most beautiful place in the Lone Star State. The West Texas mountains are the "exposed tips" of the Captain Reef, one of the most preserved ancient reefs in the world, the report states.
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of H-E-B

H-E-B is one of the most popular grocery stores in the country, with a loyal following of Texans and ex-Texans, and for very good reason (via Eater). Not only does it offer huge numbers of products, but it also has a reputation for being one of the best places to work — both part-time and full-time — and for being an incredibly generous company that cares about the state and its population (via Texas Monthly).
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Former BCSO deputy, Texas Mexican Mafia members indicted in jail drug smuggling plot

A former Bexar County deputy arrested in 2019 and three members of the Texas Mexican Mafia were recently indicted on drug possession and bribery charges, Sheriff Javier Salazar announced on Thursday. Armando Trevino, 33, was indicted on six criminal charges by a Bexar County grand jury. They include engaging in...
CBS DFW

Guard, 3 teen Louisiana escapees arrested in Texas

COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
COUSHATTA, LA
KWTX

Missing Fort Hood soldier found

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood late Sunday announced PVT Brendan Lush, who had been missing since Monday, May 9, had been located and was being returned to his Army unit with the assistance of law enforcement. “As he returns to the care of his leadership this evening, he...
FORT HOOD, TX
