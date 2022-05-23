ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Stajcar, Knott shine in Miners sweep of Red Sox

buttesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButte Miners pitcher Cayde Stajcar delivers a pitch during his Game 1 shutout Sunday at 3 Legends Stadium. (Bill Foley photo) The Butte Miners continued their hot streak by winning a pitcher’s duel and a rout Sunday at Miners Field at 3 Legends Stadium. Butte beat the Bitterroot...

buttesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
buttesports.com

Maroons upset Polson to open State A tourney

HAMILTON — Butte Central softball coach Bill “Chunky” Thatcher likes to point out that n 80-to-1 underdog won the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. He said his Maroons might be an even bigger longshot than that to win the Class A State title. Well, the Maroons took...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Florence’s Neal signs with Rocky Mountain men

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College’s men’s basketball program has landed another standout from the Treasure State. Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen announced today Beau Neal of Florence High School has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Battlin’ Bears. The 6-foot-3 guard will join...
FLORENCE, MT
buttesports.com

Bulldogs, Maroons set to host State track meets

It will be the biggest track meet of the century. For the first time since 1998, the Class AA and Class A metts will be held together, and the Mining City is the host. The Charlie Merrifield Track inside the Gene Fogarty Complex will be full of some of the best athletes in the state Thursday through Saturday.
BUTTE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
City
Butte, MT
buttesports.com

Falcons fan Bulldogs in State AA opener

MISSOULA — Piper Chartier was too much for the Butte High Bulldogs today. The Billings Skyview pitcher struck out 16 batters and held the Bulldogs to three hits as the Falcons knocked off Butte 6-4 in the first-round of the Class AA State softball tournament at the Fort Missoula Complex. (Boxscore)
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Defending champs up first for resurgent Maroons

Butte Central first baseman Maggie Stimatz applies the gag as East Helena’s Rilie Stephenson slides home April 26 at Stodden Park. (Butte Sports file photo) Central won 7 of 9 down the stretch to qualify for State. At the end of April, the suggestion that Butte Central would qualify...
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Charlene M. (Spartz) Meshnik

Charlene, 90, passed away gracefully the morning of February 1, 2022, at The Springs Assisted Living in Butte, MT from complications of Covid19 and Parkinson’s disease. Charlene was born to Raymond and Beatrice Spartz on November 20th, (her Mother’s birthday) 1931, in Great Falls, Montana. Raised on a...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KPAX

Museum of the Rockies to open new exhibit May 28

BOZEMAN – The Museum of the Rockies will open its new exhibition, “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors,” [xn--new%20exhibition%2c%20apsalooke%20women%20and%20warriors%2c-90e50889b4ca] on Saturday, May 28, with multiple celebratory events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Butte Miners#The Bitterroot Red Sox#American Legion#The Red Sox#Bitterroot Red Sox 2
1240 KLYQ

Really? Montana’s Most Historic Fast Food Joint Is Surprising

This argument could be one of the biggest debates we've ever had. The topic is near and dear to many Montanans throughout the state. Lovefood published a list of The Most Historic Fast Food Join in Every State, and for Montana, it's a surprising choice. The parameters for the list were established as a fast-food restaurant that has been in constant business since they opened and had to be over forty years old. Here in Montana, we have so many restaurants of that caliber, that's a tough choice to pick one.
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Florence neighborhood on black bear alert

When Roger and Sharon DiBrito heard from their neighbors Tony and Linda Neumayer that they had spotted a black bear with a radio collar in their backyard, it didn’t take long for the DiBritos to arrange a Carlton Creek Wildlife Corridor Neighborhood meeting at their home. Guests of honor at the meeting were the Bitterroot Valley’s newest Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Conflict Technician for Region 2, Bruce Montgomery, and Jessica Reyes, Wildlife Program Biologist for Wind River Institute, and her Karelian Bear dog named Joni. Several neighbors showed up as well. The neighborhood is located in the wooded river bottom northeast of Florence and has a large amount of wildlife traffic of all kinds, including deer, turkeys, mountain lions, moose and an occasional bear. The turkeys can be a bother, but the lions and bears are a more serious concern.
FLORENCE, MT
KBZK News

Mountain lion reported near Livingston cemetery

LIVINGSTON - Mountain lion activity was recently reported near Livingston's Mountain View Cemetery. According to a social media post, authorities are now cautioning adjacent area residents and posting signs about mountain lion activity in the area. While not uncommon for this area, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself and your pets safe:
LIVINGSTON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
96.3 The Blaze

Montana’s Coolest Apartment is For Sale in Butte, Hidden Above Matt’s Place

Matt's Place in Butte may be closed, but the historic building and perfectly preserved and decorated apartment upstairs are for sale. This really might be the coolest and funkiest apartment the entire state of Montana has to offer. Period furniture, artwork, wallpaper, fixtures and knick-knacks line the rooms of the small rental. Incredibly bright colors and tons of gold accents adorn the walls.
BUTTE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Superintendent “Worried” About K-5 Staff and Students

KGVO News reached out to Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Watson the day after a tragic shooting incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that took the lives of 21 people, including 19 students and two teachers, with 16 others wounded. Watson said he is deeply concerned...
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Missoula’s El Cazador Will Close After Almost 30 Years

Too often we share stories about a Missoula business announcing its closure and leaving customers without their favorite establishment. And it's even worse when it's a restaurant! It's definitely no fun to have your favorite place here one day and gone the next. Those cravings never go away! So while news of El Cazador closing their downtown location might be shocking, it's a bit easier to swallow since we'll still be able to enjoy a meal at their other location on South Avenue.
MISSOULA, MT
xpopress.com

Two Historic Virginia Cities – Montana vs. Nevada - Part 1

Two Historic Virginia Cities – Montana vs. Nevada. Part 1 – Montana’s Virginia City Mining Bonanza. There are two historic, old west mining towns named Virginia City, one in Montana considered the cradle of Montana’s history, and a second one in Nevada, near Carson City. Both Virginia Cities were boomtowns, established only four years apart. Nevada’s Virginia City was established first in 1859 soon after the discovery of the Comstock Lode of silver and gold, and Montana’s Virginia City was established in 1863 shortly after the major placer gold discovery in Alder Gulch. Both Virginia Cities are loaded with history, museums, mining relics, and gold-panning and rockhounding opportunities.
MONTANA STATE
KTVB

Montana students ride horses to school as prank on principal

CONRAD, Mont. — Students at a Montana high school pulled off a senior prank straight out of the Old West. Conrad Public Schools posted a photo on Facebook showing 12 students on horseback outside Conrad High School on Monday. According to the district, there's an old Montana law that says if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal must feed and tend to the horse throughout the day.
MONTANA STATE
KPAX

'Lady in the Beer Glass' is back in Lolo

The Lady is back! After a brief disappearance , the "Lady in the Beer Glass" who resides atop KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo has been returned. “They dumped it off in the parking lot last night,” said Frank Miller, owner of KT's Hayloft Saloon. “It is damaged. Customer came in and said, 'Your statue was dropped off.'”
LOLO, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy