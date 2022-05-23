Stajcar, Knott shine in Miners sweep of Red Sox

When Roger and Sharon DiBrito heard from their neighbors Tony and Linda Neumayer that they had spotted a black bear with a radio collar in their backyard, it didn’t take long for the DiBritos to arrange a Carlton Creek Wildlife Corridor Neighborhood meeting at their home. Guests of honor at the meeting were the Bitterroot Valley’s newest Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Conflict Technician for Region 2, Bruce Montgomery, and Jessica Reyes, Wildlife Program Biologist for Wind River Institute, and her Karelian Bear dog named Joni. Several neighbors showed up as well. The neighborhood is located in the wooded river bottom northeast of Florence and has a large amount of wildlife traffic of all kinds, including deer, turkeys, mountain lions, moose and an occasional bear. The turkeys can be a bother, but the lions and bears are a more serious concern.

FLORENCE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO