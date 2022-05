Escaped Bull Captured After Injuring Six People at Redding Rodeo. An escaped bull from a Redding rodeo ran and bucked his way through the VIP section on May 20th, causing minor injuries to six spectators. The accident occurred on the Redding Rodeo Grounds on Auditorium Drive during the final part of the bull riding event. The bull, being pursued by two men on horseback, jumped over a fence into the crowd and made its way through a parking lot before it was finally captured about half a mile from the event location.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO