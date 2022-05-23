ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

C.A.R.E 4 Paws holds auction fundraiser in Montecito to raise money for Happy Tails campaign

By Lily Dallow
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The local non-profit C.A.R.E 4 Paws held an auction fundraiser in Montecito on Sunday night to support its Happy Tails campaign.

The event was both in-person and virtual, and the auction included more than 40 packages.

All proceeds go to C.A.R.E. 4 Paws, a non-profit that "works to reduce pet overpopulation, keep animals out of shelters and improve quality of life for pets and pet owners in need," according to the organization's website.

The live event took place at the Music Academy in Montecito.

For more information, click here.

News Channel 3-12

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara brings back in-person award ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-During the first two years of the pandemic the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara handed out awards without the fan fair. On Wednesday afternoon the award ceremony made a comeback in at the Santa Barbara Sunken Garden. The foundation's Tim Dougherty said, "We are back this is our first award ceremony since 2019 The post Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara brings back in-person award ceremony appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
