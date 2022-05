Eric E. Walker, 61, of Gas City, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on July 10, 1960, to Ernest and Mona (Harvey) Walker. Eric worked for Fort Wayne Foundry then did an apprenticeship at Active Products. He then did maintenance work throughout the area. He enjoyed working on cars. He could build and fix anything; he was always tinkering on something in his garage.

