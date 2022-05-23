ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Jim Thorpe Birthday Festival

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
WOLF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJIM THORPE, CARBON CO. (WOLF) - The Jim Thorpe Birthday Festival is back to celebrate the town's...

fox56.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Luzerne Co. Bar Association to hold Wills for Heroes event next weekend

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association (Luzerne County Bar Association) announced today that in partnership with the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Luzerne County Community College, there will be WILLS FOR HEROES event next Saturday, June 4 at the Educational Conference Center at LCCC’s main campus in Nanticoke.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School talent show

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Today the Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School held a talent show. The 4th and 5th grade students performed a variety of acts ranging from dancing to musical instruments to comedy skits. Our own Ally Debicki and Sarah Goolden were the judges. Congrats to all the talented students who participated today.
HANOVER, PA
WOLF

DCNR announces start of Swimming Season

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is preparing for the start of the swimming season in thirty five state parks across the commonwealth. Admission to swimming beaches and pools is free of charge and begins Saturday, May twenty-eighth, before Memorial Day. It will stay...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WOLF

Ski industry workers statewide come to Camelback for training seminar

MONROE COUNTY (WOLF) — "Things are going to break. things are going go wrong, repairs are going to be made," Department of Labor & Industry secretary Jennifer Berrier said. But the hope is that workers in the ski industry can limit what breaks. Tuesday, ski resort workers all over the state are at Camelback in the Poconos taking an important training seminar on ski lift safety.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

NEPIRC to help displaced Preferred Meals employees

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Northeast Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center announced a special campaign to help place the 285 employees that are getting laid off from the Preferred Meals plan in Moosic. The plant announced last week that they are shutting down. “Manufacturing clients of ours have already...
MOOSIC, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Josiah
WOLF

Man covered in ticks apprehended by police following chase

TOBYHANNA TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — An Allentown man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase resulting in his body covered in ticks and mud. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, police were traveling along State Route 423 in Tobyhanna Township when they encountered a black Chevy Malibu driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

Fatal motorcycle crash in Bradford County

NEW ALBANY BOROUGH, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — State Police say one man is dead following a fatal crash on Wednesday. The crash happened just before 1 PM on Front Street at the intersection of Hatch Hill Road in New Albany Borough, Bradford County. According to the crash report released...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Swoyersville woman accused of freezing 28 kittens to death

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman previously from Plains Township has been charged by the Luzerne County SPCA after placing 28 living kittens in a freezer to die. Fifty-two-year-old Susann Veronica Cheslick, currently of Hughes Street in Swoyersville, was arraigned on more than 100 animal cruelty and neglect charges following the morbid discovery in her apartment at 267 River Street in Plains.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Live Music#Carbon Co#Native American#Olympian
WOLF

Suspect, father arrested for fatal shooting in Sunbury

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO. — 23-year-old Ajani Uhuru is currently being held in Snyder County prison without bail on criminal homicide charges. These charges stem from his alleged involvement in a shooting that took place inside of a food mart in Sunbury last week that left a 30-year-old man dead.
SUNBURY, PA
WOLF

More than $7K in electrical equipment stolen from Tunkhannock business

TUNKHANNOCK, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Tunkhannock are investigating a burglary after a business representative reported more than $7,000 worth of goods missing from their warehouse. According to a release by PSP, South Western Energy, a company located at 2774 Hawk Road in Franklin Township, was burglarized...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WOLF

Man steals hospital ambulance, is arrested by PSP

FRANKLIN TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say he stole an ambulance and drove it throughout Carbon County. State Police in Lehighton responded to State Route 209 in Franklin Township around 5:30 PM on Friday for a report of a stolen ambulance from the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

'Student safety is priority #1': Inside Hazleton Area School District's security measures

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Flags are at half-staff Wednesday morning at the Hazleton Area school district, after the horrific elementary school shooting in Texas Tuesday. Students in Hazleton, every day, walk through metal detectors. Security guards check for potential weapons and speak to students to see where they're headed. Armed police officers patrolling the halls and streets,
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Police search around Lackawanna County for man wanted on drug charges

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple drug charges in the South Abington area of Lackawanna County. According to a release by the South Abington Township Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for Clinton Perry Hail for manufacturing, delivering, or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver drugs and other related charges.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Williamsport shooting under investigation: one dead, another injured

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — An investigation is underway following a homicide in Williamsport. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Elmira Street around 11:45 PM Monday to a report of a person shot outside of a residence. Upon arriving on...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy