Jim Thorpe Birthday Festival

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association (Luzerne County Bar Association) announced today that in partnership with the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Luzerne County Community College, there will be WILLS FOR HEROES event next Saturday, June 4 at the Educational Conference Center at LCCC’s main campus in Nanticoke.
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Today the Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School held a talent show. The 4th and 5th grade students performed a variety of acts ranging from dancing to musical instruments to comedy skits. Our own Ally Debicki and Sarah Goolden were the judges. Congrats to all the talented students who participated today.
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is preparing for the start of the swimming season in thirty five state parks across the commonwealth. Admission to swimming beaches and pools is free of charge and begins Saturday, May twenty-eighth, before Memorial Day. It will stay...
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — It's a ribbon cutting six months in the making. The new West Hazleton Weis Markets opening Thursday. Back in December, a fire destroyed the roof and damaged the store. But the community has worked quickly to get it back open and rallied around a West Hazleton staple.
STROUDSBURG/EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Zion Isom, a 22- year-old New York City man wanted by the Stroud Area Regional Police Department. On February 24th, 2022, the Stroud Area Regional Police Department investigated a report of sexual assaults...
PITTSTON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Firefighters' Memorial Bridge, commonly known as the Water Street Bridge, linking West Pittston and Pittston is set to be inspected to determine if it can safely reopen traffic until a bridge replacement or reconstruction is planned and completed. The Luzerne County Council...
MONROE COUNTY (WOLF) — "Things are going to break. things are going go wrong, repairs are going to be made," Department of Labor & Industry secretary Jennifer Berrier said. But the hope is that workers in the ski industry can limit what breaks. Tuesday, ski resort workers all over the state are at Camelback in the Poconos taking an important training seminar on ski lift safety.
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Northeast Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center announced a special campaign to help place the 285 employees that are getting laid off from the Preferred Meals plan in Moosic. The plant announced last week that they are shutting down. “Manufacturing clients of ours have already...
TOBYHANNA TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — An Allentown man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase resulting in his body covered in ticks and mud. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, police were traveling along State Route 423 in Tobyhanna Township when they encountered a black Chevy Malibu driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
BLACK CREEK TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of animals were inside a home in Luzerne County when it broke into flames on Tuesday. Firefighters from numerous fire companies were called to the house fire around 11:15 AM on Tuesday. Emergency personnel from Luzerne County and Northern Schuylkill County...
NEW ALBANY BOROUGH, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — State Police say one man is dead following a fatal crash on Wednesday. The crash happened just before 1 PM on Front Street at the intersection of Hatch Hill Road in New Albany Borough, Bradford County. According to the crash report released...
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman previously from Plains Township has been charged by the Luzerne County SPCA after placing 28 living kittens in a freezer to die. Fifty-two-year-old Susann Veronica Cheslick, currently of Hughes Street in Swoyersville, was arraigned on more than 100 animal cruelty and neglect charges following the morbid discovery in her apartment at 267 River Street in Plains.
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO. — 23-year-old Ajani Uhuru is currently being held in Snyder County prison without bail on criminal homicide charges. These charges stem from his alleged involvement in a shooting that took place inside of a food mart in Sunbury last week that left a 30-year-old man dead.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people were removed from a courtroom and a perceived threat was made during a homicide suspect's preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Frangel Garcia Andujar, 20, was arrested in March for fatally shooting 17-year-old Stanley Jimson and injuring four juveniles in Hazleton. The hearing was...
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — "Is there nothing else we can do?" one parent exclaimed during the Wyoming Valley West school board meeting Monday. There's a plea from parents, but reality is setting in. The Schuyler Avenue Elementary School in Kingston- set to close this summer. It's not official,...
TUNKHANNOCK, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Tunkhannock are investigating a burglary after a business representative reported more than $7,000 worth of goods missing from their warehouse. According to a release by PSP, South Western Energy, a company located at 2774 Hawk Road in Franklin Township, was burglarized...
FRANKLIN TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say he stole an ambulance and drove it throughout Carbon County. State Police in Lehighton responded to State Route 209 in Franklin Township around 5:30 PM on Friday for a report of a stolen ambulance from the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital.
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Flags are at half-staff Wednesday morning at the Hazleton Area school district, after the horrific elementary school shooting in Texas Tuesday. Students in Hazleton, every day, walk through metal detectors. Security guards check for potential weapons and speak to students to see where they're headed. Armed police officers patrolling the halls and streets,
SOUTH ABINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple drug charges in the South Abington area of Lackawanna County. According to a release by the South Abington Township Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for Clinton Perry Hail for manufacturing, delivering, or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver drugs and other related charges.
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — An investigation is underway following a homicide in Williamsport. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Elmira Street around 11:45 PM Monday to a report of a person shot outside of a residence. Upon arriving on...
