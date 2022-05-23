ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

Lost NY 93-year-old believed to be NW Ohio located

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly New York man believed to be in NW Ohio was located Monday. Authorities were searching for a man missing from New York pinged his cell phone in Maumee,...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 3

WDTN

415 children missing in Ohio were never found in 2021, report says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 14,000 Ohio children were documented as missing in 2021, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day. While 415 Ohio missing children remain unaccounted for and six were found dead, 97% of 2021's missing children -- a total of 13,606 children -- have been […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio seeks to hold cemetery operators accountable this Memorial Day

TROY — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people will be visiting Ohio cemeteries to honor those who died while serving in the military. The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is responsible for the maintenance and operation of cemeteries. It encourages families and visitors to report issues that they see while visiting the cemeteries.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TPD: Dog shot in Toledo multiple times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are working to figure out who shot a Toledo woman’s dog. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Hudson just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night for a Shot Spotter alert. According to police records, Christy Scraberry, 41, told police she was walking...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced for Regina Manor apartment murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man charged with the murder of Teresa Ratliff was sentenced to up to 36 years on Thursday. According to court documents Shaquan Brown was found guilty of the murder of Teresa Ratliff, 40, in March 2021. The murder took place in February 2021 at the Regina...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Stay the night at new treehouse cabins in Toledo Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Metroparks introduced two new platform cabins, named Liberty and Freedom, that can be reserved to relax in elevated scenic views of the Maumee River. The Otsego Road Cabin Platforms are located just off the Towpath Trail and Bend View Metropark, 10415 South River Rd., Grand...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Upcoming Perrysburg road closings

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Road closures are coming in Perrysburg. Indiana Ave. between West Boundary and Mulberry, at the railroad tracks, will be closed for reconstruction for 30 days, starting June 6. According to the City of Perrysburg, a turn lane will be added to Indiana Ave. at West Boundary,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WANE-TV

One dead in Ohio motorcycle crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A 50-year-old Ohio man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gary R. McCarty, 50, of Bryan, Ohio, was driving a Harley motorcycle south on County Road 9 in Defiance, Ohio at about 10:43 a.m. At about the same time, 68-year-old Kevin D. Van Gussel, of Kendallville, Indiana, was driving north on County Road 9.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Supreme Court hears arguments in Cedar Point season pass lawsuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case surrounding season passholders at Cedar Point who argue the park should issue refunds for closing for two months during 2020 due to the pandemic. Government health orders forced the park to delay the start of its...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces “Operation Clean Sweep”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Wednesday the introduction of Operation Clean Sweep in Toledo. Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Acting Special Agent in Charge for ATF’s Columbus Field Division, Travis S. Riddle joined the mayor to announce Operation Clean Sweep, a combined federal, state and local partnership aimed at reducing gun violence.
TOLEDO, OH
horseandrider.com

Strangles Cases Confirmed in 3 States

Animal health officials reported the disease in Florida, Michigan, and Ohio. On May 18 the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported two Kent County, Michigan, Thoroughbreds—a 14-year-old gelding and a 4-year-old mare, with clinical signs starting March 28 and April 29, respectively—tested positive for strangles on May 11. Both horses, which live on the same premises, presented with nasal discharge, the gelding developed a fever, and the mare had enlarged lymph nodes. Another four horses are suspected to be infected. These horses’ vaccination status is unknown, and they are recovering in voluntary quarantine.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLWT 5

Ohio wildlife wildlife officer rescues injured great horned owl

UNION COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio wildlife officer recently rescued a great horned owl. A concerned citizen saw the injured owl in their backyard and contacted the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Union County Officer Brian Motsinger responded to the scene and was able to safely capture the owl. A...
UNION COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Parents plead guilty to starving their three-month-old to death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo couple pleads guilty to starving their three-month-old daughter to death on Thursday. According to court documents, both Matthew Marx and Paulina Valdivia withdrew previous pleas of not guilty and plead guilty to reckless homicide. The couple was indicted by the Lucas County Grand Jury in...
TOLEDO, OH

