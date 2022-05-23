ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

Jenkins Now Office Expert

kogt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaitlyn Jenkins, Orangefield High School sophomore, has passed 6 Microsoft Office Specialist exams to become a Microsoft...

kogt.com

Comments / 1

Related
kogt.com

OF, LCM Sweep BDZ Awards

Congratulations to the 2022 Babe Didrikson Zaharias Junior Golf Award winners. Representing LCM was Montana Dileo as this year’s girls player of the year and Neely Wozniak as the girls character and leadership award winner. On the boys side, Orangefield’s Xander Parks was this year’s boys player of the year and younger brother Lincoln Parks was the boy’s underclassmen of the year. This year’s coaches of the year were Johnnie Harrell of LCM for the girls and for the boys was Todd Trawhon of Orangefield.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
kogt.com

Blue Bird Park to see improvements

Court approves Reinvestment Zone in Orangefield ISD. An area seeing rebirth of activity in recent years is slated for elevation improvements. Blue Bird Park, next to Blue Bird Fish Camp, will have the parking area raised as well as new parking areas created thanks to an Interlocal Agreement between Orange County Commissioners Court and Sabine River Authority (SRA).
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

LSCO Spring High Honors List

LSCO ANNOUNCES SPRING 2022 PRESIDENT’S AND DEAN’S LISTS. Lamar State College Orange is proud to recognize the following students who earned the high honors of recognition on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Spring 2022 semester. Congratulations to these Gators on this accomplishment. PRESIDENT’S LIST...
SPRING, TX
kogt.com

Missing Man In BC

Bridge City Police Department is asking for the publics help on a missing person. Alexander “Beau” James is a 35 yr old white male last seen in Bridge City in February of 2022. If anyone knows any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Bridge City Police Department at 409-735-5028 ext. #2.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orangefield, TX
kogt.com

Larry “Doc” Southard

Larry “Doc” Southard, 75, of Orange, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. He was born in Phillipsburg, Kansas on April13, 1947 to Zelma and Ronald Southard. Larry graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1965 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Sterling College in 1969. Larry coached football for five years at Melvern High School in Kansas, Hayes Center High School in Nebraska, and Sterling College. He then earned a Master of Science in Education from East Texas State University and became a NATA certified athletic trainer. In 1978, Larry moved to Port Arthur and was the athletic trainer at Stephen F. Austin High School until 1999. In 1994, Larry helped to found the Athletic Trainers of the Golden Triangle and served as its Executive Director. From 1999 to 2001, he served as the athletic trainer at Thomas Jefferson High School and from 2001 to 2011 he served as the head athletic trainer at Nederland High School. In 2011, he was inducted into the Southeast Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor. Following his “retirement” in 2011, Larry continued to work as an athletic trainer on an ad hoc basis for various sporting events at schools in the Golden Triangle, including Lamar State College-Port Arthur, East Chambers and Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

George Arnold Stone

George Arnold Stone went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. George was born on April 27, 1941, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was the son of Arnold Stone and Georgie Elizabeth Stone. He was a member of the Bridge City High School Class of 1959. He graduated Highest Ranking Boy, was a class officer, worked on the school newspaper and played baseball. In 1963, he enlisted in the Army Reserve as a Medical Corpsman.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

William W. Williams, Jr.

William was born on June 8, 1923 in Savannah, Tennessee. His parents were William Walter Williams, Sr. and Kate DeShazier Williams. He was the youngest of seven children and his mother’s favorite. He grew up in Anguilla, Mississippi. His parents were sharecroppers and he started picking and working cotton...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Lacy Leon Carter

Leon Carter, 95, of Orange, passed away on May 24, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Mark Bunch and Reverend David Green. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
kogt.com

Bobcats Lose Game One

Orangefield lost Game One to China Spring 5-4 Wednesday in a game played in Navasota. The Cougars scored in the first but OF responded with three in the third. CS put up a three spot of their own with a bases loaded triple. T. Black for CS lead off with...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
kogt.com

Dallas First Team All-WAC

Highlighted by Jack Dallas’ first-team selection, five members of the Lamar University baseball team have been named to the 2022 All-Western Athletic Conference team announced league officials Tuesday afternoon, including two all-defensive team selections. Along with Dallas, seniors Matthew McDonald (outfielder) and Adam Wheaton (starting pitcher) garnered second-team honors,...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Mary Elaine Rumsey Swift

Mary Elaine Rumsey Swift, 94, of Orange, Texas, passed away on May 21, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Coldspring, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Jon Brinley. Born in Orange,...
ORANGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy