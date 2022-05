HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is preparing for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to surge in the coming weeks. As of May 19, Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro are all experiencing high community levels according to the CDC. The COVID-19 Community Level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

