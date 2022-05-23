ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man Shot Dead On NYC Subway In Unprovoked Attack By Apparent Stranger

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aiBx_0fmuoBx100

A New York City straphanger was shot dead Sunday by an apparent stranger in another chilling attack on the subway.

Witnesses told police the bearded suspect was pacing back and forth in the last car of a Q train before he suddenly pulled out a gun and shot the seated 48-year-old victim “without provocation,” said Police Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

There had been no previous contact between the men, Corey said at a press conference , and no indication they recognized each other.

The victim was later identified as Daniel Enriquez, according to The New York Times . His sister, Griselda Vile, told the Times that Enriquez had been avoiding riding the subway as a precaution against COVID-19, and was on his way to have brunch in Manhattan when he was shot in the chest.

“It’s horrific, this is a horror movie,” Vile said.

Goldman Sachs, where Enriquez worked for nine years, issued a statement to Bloomberg , saying they were “devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time.”

The shooting occurred close to noon as the train traveled over the Manhattan Bridge to the Canal Street station in lower Manhattan. The gunman fled when the train stopped. The shooter was still at large Sunday evening.

The victim, who had been struck in the chest, was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Police are reviewing transit surveillance footage at the Canal Street station for images of the shooter, and have been interviewing witnesses. Corey asked anyone with additional information to come forward

“Help us find this guy,” said Corey.

Corey said the NYPD has assigned additional officers to the subway system.

“We’ve pushed a lot of additional officers down to the subway system,” he said. “We continue to do that to patrol this very extensive transit system that we have, and we’re going to keep doing that.”

Several high-profile subway attacks have rattled New Yorkers. Last month a man opened fire inside a crowded Brooklyn train , wounding 10 people. The alleged shooter is facing terrorism charges.

In January, a stranger pushed a woman to her death in front of a train.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 9

Antonette Brennion
4d ago

it has really apparent that a person should go thru a scanner for gun detection cameras dont mean a thing!! come on.this is so sad of a story

Reply
2
WanViking
4d ago

social workers need to be stationed in the subways to prevent these tragedies

Reply(1)
7
Related
Daily Mail

NYPD hunt a gang of scooter-riding thugs racing up to pedestrians before ripping thousands of dollars worth of gold chains from their necks in spate of robberies in New York City

The New York Police department is looking for a gang of thieves who have been tearing around the Bronx and Manhattan and snatching thousands of dollars in jewelry off of unsuspecting pedestrians. Five crimes fitting the same description occurred across the two boroughs in broad daylight between March 18 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Woman raped at knifepoint in an elevator in the Bronx: NYPD

BRONX, New York (PIX11)– A woman was raped at knifepoint in the elevator of a Bronx building Monday night, police said. An unidentified man followed the 40-year-old victim into the apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect allegedly followed her into the elevator and […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Nypd#Shooting#Violent Crime#The New York Times#Bloomberg
Law & Crime

‘I Stabbed Her in the Head’: Upstate N.Y. Man Allegedly Admitted Killing His Sister with Bayonet and an ‘Awl,’ Ranted About ‘Witchcraft’ and People ‘Worshipping Rocks’

An upstate New York man has been arrested in the murder of his sister. The allegations, most of which come by way of alleged admissions on the man’s part, are shocking and extremely violent. Court documents obtained by Carthage, N.Y.-based CBS affiliate WWNY allege that 67-year-old Wanda Paoli was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
104.5 The Team

Man in Upstate NY Arrested for Illegal Plates- Can You Tell Why?

Would you have been able to recognize what was fake about the New York State license plate in the picture below?. A man in Upstate NY was arrested last week for having an illegal New York license plate on his car. It was spotted by a trained professional from the New York State Police, but only after it was explained to me was I able to determine the difference. Can you spot what makes this a fake?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

NYTimes outs Ed Koch: Former NYC mayor was lonely and told friends 'I want a boyfriend' in his twilight years after secretly dating a Harvard-educated health consultant while pretending to date first Jewish Miss America

As calls come to remove Ed Koch's name from New York's Queensboro Bridge over his abysmal handling of the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, it's been revealed that the colorful city mayor was secretly gay and terrified of being outed. Koch, who never came out during his lifetime, was a...
HEALTH
HuffPost

HuffPost

64K+
Followers
3K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy