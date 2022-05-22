ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Gentlemen’s Haberdashery at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $500K

By Newport Indy Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gentlemen’s Haberdashery, one of Orange County’s longest and most celebrated charitable fundraisers and social events, raised a record-breaking amount of more than $500,000 this year. The event was held on Thursday, April 28, at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, with nearly 400 people in...

