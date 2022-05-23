I-635 NB past I-70 reopens after overturned semi cleared
Interstate 635 northbound past Interstate 70 reopened just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday once an overturned semi and debris in the roadway were cleared.
Kansas City Scout reported the closure began around 6:30 p.m.
Police blocked the area and diverted traffic.
Around 7:20 p.m., crews were able to flip the semi over with an audience from the overpass.
Cleanup efforts were mainly led by a bulldozer loading debris onto a truck.
By 8:45 p.m., debris remained as workers hustled to clear the area before sundown.
Almost 4 1/2 hours later, the area was cleared and reopened to traffic.
No word on possible injuries or what led the semi to overturn.
