Kansas City, MO

I-635 NB past I-70 reopens after overturned semi cleared

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Interstate 635 northbound past Interstate 70 reopened just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday once an overturned semi and debris in the roadway were cleared.

Kansas City Scout reported the closure began around 6:30 p.m.

Police blocked the area and diverted traffic.

Around 7:20 p.m., crews were able to flip the semi over with an audience from the overpass.

Cleanup efforts were mainly led by a bulldozer loading debris onto a truck.

By 8:45 p.m., debris remained as workers hustled to clear the area before sundown.

Almost 4 1/2 hours later, the area was cleared and reopened to traffic.

No word on possible injuries or what led the semi to overturn.

Kansas City, MO
