ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Victims of Duterte’s drug war in Philippines exhumed as leases run out on their graves

By Rebecca Ratcliffe and Lorna Bayani in Manila
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKPec_0fmumLqh00

Four white marble urns are placed on a table at the front of Panay Chapel. It’s a Sunday morning in Quezon City, and only the distant sound of an occasional passing car can be heard. Sarah Celiz steps forward from the pews and helps to cover the urns with a crisp white cloth. A wooden cross is gently placed on top.

Two of the urns contain the ashes of Celiz’s sons, Almon and Dicklie. They were killed, six months apart, in 2017 during Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called war on drugs, a merciless crackdown that mostly targeted young men living in poor, urban areas. Celiz, who was left caring for 12 grandchildren, could barely afford for her sons to be buried. She managed to pay about 10,000 pesos (£150) for two temporary “apartment graves”, concrete boxes piled as high as eight stories, in a public cemetery in Caloocan, greater Manila. The grave leases expired this year.

Related: Philippines election: torture survivors from Marcos era in shock after son’s win

Now Almon and Dicklies’ remains sit in urns in the chapel, where they will be blessed and handed to the family. They have been cremated with support from the St Arnold Janssen Kalinga Centre, a Catholic charity, which is helping families affected by the drug war who are unable to afford permanent burials. Without such support, families risk losing their loved ones’ remains completely.

It’s likely many more victims will face evictions from cemeteries as the five-year leases on their graves expire. The international criminal court, which is investigating abuses related to anti-drugs operations, estimates that between 12,000 and 30,000 people were killed from July 2016 to March 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBWXR_0fmumLqh00
Sarah Celiz in Panay chapel in Quezon City on 8 May. The ashes of her sons Almon and Dickli are in two of the urns on the table. Photograph: Kimberly Dela Cruz/The Guardian

Victims were often buried in “apartment graves”. These are far more affordable than permanent sites or cremations, but they’re only temporary. After the lease expires, families are responsible for finding an alternative arrangement.

Cemeteries do not notify families of the impending expiration of apartment graves, said Father Flaviano Villanueva, a Catholic priest and the founder of St Arnold Janssen Kalinga Centre. Instead, graves can be cleared without warning. “If you go at the right time, you will see piles of sacks of bones placed, collected, gathered, and later on buried in a common gravesite,” he said.

For families, it means losing their loved ones a second time.

Celiz said she learned last year that she had a brain tumour, and wanted to be sure that her sons would be laid to rest with dignity. Paying additional money to the cemetery wasn’t an option. Costs related to their deaths in 2017 – including their grave apartments, burials, wakes and an autopsy for Almon – had already totalled 77,000 peso (US$1,500).

Though Celiz runs a sari-sari shop (a mini, neigbourhood convenience store) and sells clothes, she is also supporting her two sons’ children, who are all at school. Her husband used to work alongside Almon and Dicklie as a painter, but hasn’t worked since their deaths.

I will fight to get justice for you

Sarah Celiz at a funeral service for her two sons

Almon, a father of five, was killed aged 32 on 6 February 2017 when a police task force arrived at a wake he had attended. There was a commotion and he tried to run away. He was shot in the chest and arm.

Six months later, Dicklie, his 31-year-old younger brother, was killed. Celiz remembers seeing his body in a funeral parlour; he had been shot multiple times, including in the head, chest and arm. “His eyes seemed to be crying,” she said. Celiz was told that Dicklie, a father of seven, had been taken to a police station and a bag placed over his head. His body was found abandoned nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dHu5_0fmumLqh00
Sarah Celiz: ‘I told my sons: don’t worry about the obligations left, I will do it.’ Photograph: Kimberly Dela Cruz/The Guardian

The St Arnold Janssen Kalinga Centre, which has exhumed more than 50 bodies over the past year, is funding autopsies for the victims, which could provide evidence for prosecutors either domestically or internationally.

Related: ‘We have to show courage’: the Philippines mothers taking Duterte and his ‘war on drugs’ to court

Some autopsies have shown clear irregularities: despite victim’s death certificates listing illnesses such as pneumonia or sepsis as causes of death, examination found they had been shot.

Duterte will leave office on 30 June having reached the end of his single, six-year term limit. He remains popular at home, though his war on drugs is now being investigated by the international criminal court . His successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr , has said he will only allow prosecutors from the court to travel to the country as tourists, effectively shielding him from justice. Duterte’s daughter, Sara, has been elected the next vice-president.

At Panay chapel, Celiz’s weeps as she speaks before the congregation. She is relieved, she says, that her sons have been laid to rest in a much better place. “I told my sons: don’t worry about the obligations left, I will do it, I will take care of your children. Please guide me, my sons. I will fight to get justice for you. Thank you, my sons, for showing your love when you were still with us.”

As the service draws to an end, a prayer is read for the souls of those killed. The urns are blessed and sprinkled with holy water. Celiz, and the relatives of other victims, are invited forward to collect their urns. Celiz takes her son’s urn carefully in her arms, and hugs it closely.

Comments / 51

Damion Palmer
3d ago

what...wow that's insane. rental Graves is a new one for me. Hopefully cremation isn't a high cost so they can get some help for the families dealing with this situation.

Reply(3)
27
W F
3d ago

One thing always amazes me reading these comments. Regardless of the topic or subject matter, religion or politics always finds its way in.

Reply(1)
6
cmrun
3d ago

woah! leases?? man, just cremate me and throw me in the wind at a favorite spot

Reply
8
Related
AFP

Marcos heir to oversee hunt for loot if he wins Philippines presidency

Nearly 40 years after the Philippines began hunting for the billions of dollars plundered during former dictator Ferdinand Marcos's regime, much of the loot is still missing and no one in the family has been jailed. - 'Patently disproportionate' -  The Philippine Supreme Court has ruled that Marcos and his family committed fraud on a huge scale and has ordered them to repay millions of dollars.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
International Business Times

Philippines' Marcos Wants China Ties To 'Shift To Higher Gear' Under His Presidency

Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country's ties with China will expand and "shift to a higher gear" when he takes power, signalling intent to advance outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte's pro-Beijing agenda. Marcos, who won last week's election by a landslide, said he held "very substantial" talks...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War On Drugs#Catholic Priest#Panay Chapel
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ovidio Guzmán López, El Chapo’s Drug Lord Son Who Walks Free Today

Born in 1990, Ovidio Guzmán López was 18 when he joined his father's Sinaloa Cartel. Now, he helps produce and traffic thousands of pounds of narcotics every year. Since the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel has been laundering money and trafficking drugs into the United States and bribing, torturing, or murdering anyone who crosses it. While its leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was captured in 2016, his son, Ovidio Guzmán López, remains at large — but not for lack of trying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian woman who covered Russian ambassador in fake blood during WWII ceremony in Poland is forced to flee Warsaw after police warned her of 'serious' death threats

A Ukrainian woman who doused Russia's ambassador to Poland in red beetroot soup to protest the war in Ukraine has fled the Polish capital after being flooded with death threats. Journalist Iryna Zemliana said that within hours of covering ambassador Sergei Andreev in blood-like 'beetroot juice' during an anniversary to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Evictions
Country
Philippines
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Independent

US vows to take action if Taliban does not reverse regressive steps on women’s rights

The United States on Monday said it will take steps against Afghanistan’s Taliban government if it does not reverse some of its recent decisions that restrict the rights of women and girls. “We’ve addressed it directly with the Taliban,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday.“We have a number of tools that, if we feel these won’t be reversed, these won’t be undone, that we are prepared to move forward with,” he added without elaborating about the measures America plans to deploy.The statement comes two days after Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership issued a decree ordering Afghan women to wear...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

288K+
Followers
73K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy