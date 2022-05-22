ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow Chimes in on Baker Mayfield's NFL Future and His Situation With Browns

By James Rapien
 4 days ago

Mayfield has had plenty of success against the Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shared his thoughts on Baker Mayfield's NFL future during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast.

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in March after Mayfield played through a shoulder injury for much of the 2021 season.

“That’s a tough situation. He was hurt all last year,” Burrow said . “I think when you have a guy like Deshaun, you gotta take a chance at that because he’s such a great player, but Baker will land on his feet.”

Mayfield is 6-1 in head-to-head matchups against the Bengals and has posted a 113.8 quarterback rating.

"Every time we play him, he balls," Burrow said with a smile. "First time we played him—Thursday night, Week 2 of my rookie year—we lost like 34–30, he balled. Then the next time we play him, I throw for 400 yards and he goes like 25-for-28 with five touchdowns, goes on a two-minute drive, touchdown, won the game.”

It's unclear where Mayfield will end up, but he won't be back in Cleveland this season.

