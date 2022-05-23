ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Lansing restaurant shares help, warm meals in Gaylord

By Josh Sanchez
 4 days ago

GAYLORD, Mich. (WLNS) – The Gaylord community needs all the support it can get, which is why one restaurant in Lansing traveled there to offer a helping hand and a warm plate of food to those who needed it.

Employees with “Slice by Saddleback” made the trip to northern Michigan Sunday morning, bringing with them their mobile pizza oven and supplies the Lansing community donated. Owners said they brought some of Lansing’s love to Gaylord.

“It’s a lot, it’s a lot to take in. We are fortunate enough to be able to take part and hopefully impact this community. You know, it’s not just Saddleback, it’s all of Lansing,” said co-owner Matthew Gillet. “We didn’t purchase these donations we had. I walked in at four o’clock this morning to the restaurant and there were two to three bags outside of the restaurant ready to go,” he said.

Employees estimate four hundred people were served food and expect many more were helped from donated goods.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

LANSING, MI
