LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police identified two men killed in a triple shooting in Lincoln over the weekend. Patricio Urias, 42, and Zachariah Palomo, 26, died in the early Sunday morning shooting inside a home near 30th and P streets, police said late Monday in a news release. Officers found the men fatally wounded in the home after someone called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday to report he had been shot. The men died at the scene.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO