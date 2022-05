A 49-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Sunday night, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond reported contacting the man at his Calvert Street residence in reference to a complaint that the man pointed a handgun at another man and threatened to kill him if the other man came around his daughter again. The incident allegedly occurred around 9:30 p.m. May 22, 2022, at or near Pacific Park, Rosamond noted in arrest reports.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO