ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Quarterback Michael Vick backtracks on plans to step out of retirement

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALR0m_0fmukTjh00

May 22 (Reuters) - Former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Michael Vick will serve in an advisory role for startup Fan Controlled Football (FCF) after backing out of plans to play, the league said Sunday.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the former first overall NFL draft pick would leave retirement to compete in FCF but Vick changed his mind by Sunday, according to the league.

Vick, who last suited up for the NFL in 2015 and is an on-air analyst for Fox Sports, tweeted Sunday: "I hung ‘em up in 2015 never to return again."

"I appreciate the opportunity to play but I’d rather put my executive hat on with the little ownership that I have!" he added.

Vick's publicist confirmed to Reuters via email: "Contrary to media reports, Michael Vick will not be playing in the Fan Controlled Football League."

Fan Controlled Football has attracted high-profile players including Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel, whose much-hyped career in the NFL quickly fizzled.

"Mike has signed on to be a part of the FCF where he will join us as we wrap our regular season in Atlanta on Saturday where he will work with our players, coaches and fans to help them secure the final playoff spots," an FCF spokesman told Reuters.

"Mike has decided not to suit up this weekend and plans to leave his cleats on the shelf for now."

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Writing by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Related
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Open to Signing Cam Newton

Cam Newton could be signing with an NFL team soon. According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer, the Carolina Panthers are open to bringing back Newton. However, the 2015 NFL MVP would be on a "smaller salary" and would not be considered the starter going into training camp.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Made Embarrassing Mistake Last Night

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went viral on Monday night due to his postgame comments about the Heat. Smith put the Heat's starting lineup on blast for scoring just 18 combined points in Game 4 against the Celtics. While doing so though, he made a noticeable mistake. "In the end, five...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Owens
The Spun

Ex-College Football Star Leaving NFL Job To Return To Alma Mater

The Miami Hurricanes are bringing an old alum back to their football program. Per David Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel (h/t Pro Football Talk), Miami hired former running back and Seattle Seahawks personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith as General Manager of football operations. Highsmith will operate in a scout-heavy role for new...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Ravens Running Back

The Indianapolis Colts added to their running back depth today, signing former Baltimore Ravens runner Ty'Son Williams. Williams spent the last two seasons with Baltimore, making his NFL debut in 2021. He appeared in 13 games last fall, with three starts. Overall, Williams rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson gives Anthony Walker a gift for giving up No. 4

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker wore No. 4 last season. He won’t wear it this season. Walker volunteered to give up his number to Deshaun Watson the day the Texans traded the quarterback to Cleveland. Walker asked for nothing in return. Watson handed Walker a Rolex box during Walker’s media...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Quarterback Vick#American Football#Retirement#National Football League#Fan Controlled Football#Fcf#Fox Sports#Pro Football Hall
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard's Coaching Decision

On Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard declined an interview with the Lakers for their job opening. That decision doesn't surprise his former "Fab Five" teammate, Jalen Rose. During the latest episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose shared his thoughts on Howard turning down...
NBA
UPI News

Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders

May 25 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. ESPN, NFL Media and the Las Vegas Review-Journal confirmed the workout, which will be Kaepernick's first with an NFL team since exiting the professional football league. It also will be his first visit with an NFL club since flying to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks in May 2017.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Signed A New Tight End On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves. The team waived defensive back Jack Koerner and signed veteran tight end Kahale Warring. "The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed unrestricted free agent TE Kahale Warring and waived DB Jack Koerner," the team said in a statement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Guardian

Raiders reportedly offer Colin Kaepernick first workout since start of NFL exile

Colin Kaepernick has his best chance of returning to the NFL since his protest against social injustice effectively exiled him from the league, according to ESPN. League sources told ESPN that the quarterback will workout for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. He visited with the Seattle Seahawks in May 2017 but did not participate in on-field activities and was not offered a deal afterwards. The 34-year-old also threw for undrafted NFL receivers in front of scouts during a half-time session at a college football game earlier this year.
NFL
FOX Sports

Magic: Lakers' coaching hire will determine Westbrook fit

The greatest point guard in Laker history is rooting for the franchise's current point guard. In an interview with "The Athletic," Magic Johnson gave his thoughts about the Lakers' disappointing 2021-22 campaign, saying that the franchise's future coach will be the key to reversing course in Laker-land. "Everybody was saying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy