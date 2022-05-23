ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton University Holds First Full-Capacity Commencement Since Pandemic

By Vincenzo Scarapicchia
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2019, Binghamton University held its commencement ceremonies at full capacity with no COVID restrictions. SUNY Binghamton held 10 commencement ceremonies over the graduation week, starting with the Pharmacy School...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

SUNY Broome Welcomes SUNY Empire State College onto its Campus

SUNY Broome has reached an agreement with SUNY Empire State College to offer aid to students during the process of transferring. SUNY Broome held a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming SUNY Empire State onto their campus and unveiled their brand new office inside the Business Building on SUNY Broome's campus. SUNY Empire will now offer guidance and resources for Broome students when looking to transfer to earn a bachelor's degree. Since many Broome students transfer to SUNY Empire after graduation, a partnership was inevitable. SUNY Broome and SUNY Empire have had a transfer agreement for a few years, stating that all credits will transfer once a student moves out of Broome.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

SUNY Broome President to Retire in 2023

SUNY Broome's president has announced he will retire next summer. President Dr. Kevin E. Drumm says he will retire July 1, 2023. Dr. Drumm was selected as the college's seventh president in 2010. The college's Board of Trustees will meet this summer to determine the recruitment process of the next...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY’s Covid rate plunges from highest to lowest in the state in 6 weeks, setting tone for nation

Syracuse, N.Y. –Central New York went from having the highest Covid-19 rate in the state to the lowest in just six weeks. Cases soared in April as the region became the first hotspot in the U.S for new, highly contagious strains of the omicron variant. The strains tore through Central New York and started fading only when they started running out of people to infect.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Ithaca Voice

Little clarity provided about absentee Northeast Elementary principal

ITHACA, N.Y.—Despite calls for transparency from parents, students and staff members, the Ithaca City School District and its Board of Education have stayed mostly mum about the absence of Liddy Coyle, the principal of Northeast Elementary School. Coyle hasn’t been at the school since Monday, much to the chagrin of the Northeast community that wants more answers.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hochul Announces Increased NYSP Patrols and Daily Check-ins at Schools

Wednesday morning, NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced her office convened an emergency meeting with New York State Police. The meeting was to discuss additional ways to protect schools, following the school shooting in Texas on Tuesday. Hochul Tweeted that NYSP will increase patrols and conduct daily check-ins at schools starting May 25, 2022.
EDUCATION
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Roadwork to Impact Motorists in Binghamton in June

A construction project will impact motorists in Binghamton beginning in June. According to NYSDOT, beginning Monday, June 6th, motorists will not be able to access Vestal Avenue eastbound from State Route 434 in Binghamton. This is so workers can construct a pedestrian and bicycle path. The work is expected to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: May 25, 2022

100 Years Ago brought to you by The Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Memorial Day is coming up next week, and plans include a big parade downtown, and the official opening for the season of Ross Park. The manager of Binghamton’s Fresh Air Fund is getting ready to bring...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Extra patrols for Tompkins County schools Wednesday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tompkins County are providing extra patrols at schools today. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Derek Osborne says his office hopes to alleviate any stress felt by local students after 19 kids and two adults were shot to death yesterday at a Texas elementary school.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Social Media Threats Made Towards Union-Endicott High School

UPDATE: A 15-year-old was taken into custody for making threats online towards the Union-Endicott High School. He was charged with making a terroristic threat. The teen was released into the custody of his guardians. According to the Union-Endicott Central School District, the Endicott Police Department notified the district that the...
ENDICOTT, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Whitney Point Central School District Requesting a Recount of Votes

Just after 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, FOX 40 was emailed about a Special Board of Education meeting for the Whitney Point Central School District. The meeting began at 7 p.m. in Whitney Point High School's library and virtually on Zoom. The board called for authorization to petition the commissioner of education...
WHITNEY POINT, NY
ithaca.com

Three Tioga officers graduate from Corrections Academy

May was a month filled with accomplishments for the members of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department. On May 6, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officers Micah Marshall, Brandon Roe and Dalton Russell graduated from the Chenango County Corrections Academy. The academy was located at the Chenango County Sheriff’s...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango County COVID Transmission Level Elevated to High

The CDC has elevated the Chenango County Community COVID transmission level to "high". On Thursday May 19, 2022, the CDC indicated that the COVID-19 level of COVID-19 community transmission in Chenango County had risen and changed to level "high". The level is determined weekly (on Thursdays) and is based upon...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY

