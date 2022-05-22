LOCAL AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING THREATS/RACIAL REMARKS DIRECTED AT NAZEM KADRI

Consequences have come about after nasty, racist messages were sent to Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche. During game three of the Avs' second round series against the St. Louis Blues, Kadri was involved in a collision with Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington that knocked the netminder out of the game and, as it was revealed later, the remainder of the series. The next day, Kadri's wife posted screenshots of several messages he had received that contained racism and violence. None of the names of the people who had sent the messages were covered in the screen shots that started being shared on social media. Now, one of the people who sent Kadri a message is paying the price.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO