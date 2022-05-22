ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

LOCAL AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING THREATS/RACIAL REMARKS DIRECTED AT NAZEM KADRI

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last night's drama featuring Kadri & Jordan Binnington, Akim Aliu alleges the Avalanche center was the target of several racial attacks & threats. Game 3 was in St. Louis, so naturally the...

Yardbarker

Blues HC Craig Berube speaks out on Nazem Kadri harassment: 'In no way is it acceptable'

“I’m not on social media,” said Berube in a press conference on Wednesday, “I was aware of a threat made to Nazem, not the racist stuff. In no way is it acceptable by the St. Louis Blues or anybody else for him to have to go through that. Being a Native American myself, I’ve heard it all, I’ve been around it. It’s not a good thing. So I just wanted to get that out there that there’s no room for it anywhere.”
ClutchPoints

Blues’ Craig Berube’s strong message on sickening Nazem Kadri racial abuse after initially staying silent

Colorado Avalanche star forward Nazem Kadri was the victim of some horrific racial abuse online from St. Louis Blues fans during their second-round playoff series. When asked about the remarks earlier in the week, Blues head coach Craig Berube controversially declined to comment. Berube addressed the media again on Wednesday, clarifying why he chose not to comment on the situation, before condemning the actions that took place.
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Blues stay alive thanks to Tyler Bozak’s OT goal

The NHL Playoffs will get at least one more game out of the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche. Sparingly used forward Tyler Bozak scored just 3:38 into overtime, and the Blues completed a rally to stave off elimination. By beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Wednesday they push the series to Game 6 back in St. Louis with a chance to extend this to 7.
VIDEO SURFACES SHOWING CALGARY FLAMES TARGETING LEON DRAISAITL'S INJURED ANKLE

Although the team hasn't confirmed it, there have been numerous credible sources who have claimed Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl is currently playing through a high-ankle sprain. He apparently sustained the injury in Game 6 vs. LA. It makes his performance thus far all the more valiant. Video surfaced of a clip...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Lightning’s Alex Killorn drops truth bomb on Andrei Vasilevskiy that serves as warning to Hurricanes, Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning shredded the Stanley Cup dreams of the Florida Panthers with a second-round sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning squad. And if you ask anyone who the best player was for the Lightning in that series, chances are you’re going to hear the name of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had done a sensational job between the pipes in silencing the supposedly unstoppable Florida attack.
FOX Sports

Kadri leads way, Avs nearing 1st conference final since '02

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri. “Hey, I’ve got to rub it in,” the Colorado Avalanche forward said afterward. By far the best player on the ice in Game 4, Kadri was fueled by disturbing threats he received that led. Kadri became the first Avalanche player to record...
FOX Sports

Avalanche bring 3-1 series lead into game 5 against the Blues

LINE: Avalanche -249, Blues +202; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 3-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 6-3. Nazem Kadri scored three goals in the win.
KEVIN WEEKES REPORTEDLY IN THE MIX TO LAND GM GIG IN NHL

Kevin Weekes may be getting a new gig this summer. This time in the form of an NHL general manager. According to San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng, Kevin Weekes is a strong candidate to become the San Jose Sharks next GM. Another reliable source reported the same information as Elliotte Friedman stated that he believes that Weekes is in the mix for sure.
NHL
SOCCER CLUB SUSPENDS PLAYER AFTER MESSAGES SENT TO NAZEM KADRI

Consequences have come about after nasty, racist messages were sent to Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche. During game three of the Avs' second round series against the St. Louis Blues, Kadri was involved in a collision with Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington that knocked the netminder out of the game and, as it was revealed later, the remainder of the series. The next day, Kadri's wife posted screenshots of several messages he had received that contained racism and violence. None of the names of the people who had sent the messages were covered in the screen shots that started being shared on social media. Now, one of the people who sent Kadri a message is paying the price.
theScore

Berube condemns racist threats to Kadri after initial no comment

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube said the racist threats made to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri are "in no way" acceptable after initially offering no comment on the matter. "I just want to comment on my no comment the other day," Berube said Wednesday. "I'm not on social...
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kadri, Sandin & Liljegren Offer Sheets

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a bit of an eclectic look at some of the news that’s going around the NHL. One item has to do with former Maple Leafs’ player Nazem Kadri. I’ll also take a bit of a revisionist look back at the round-one loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in light of their dominating round-two sweep over the Florida Panthers, a team that was the 2021-22 President’s Trophy winner.
NHL
LA KINGS ANNOUNCE SEAN DURZI UNDERWENT SURGERY THURSDAY

Sean Durzi had a great year in the NHL in 2021-22. The now 23-year-old not only played his first regular season NHL game, he also spent the entire season with the Kings, playing in 61 games in total. Durzi proved himself to be a great depth guy who likes to be in the middle of the action. Unfortunately, his first full season in the NHL also took a toll on his body.
NHL
PAIR OF NHL VETERANS RE-SIGN WITH NL CLUB GENEVE-SERVETTE

Geneve-Servette, who play in Switzerland's top division, National League, announced on Thursday that they've re-signed NHL veterans Sami Vatanen and Valtteri Filppula and have also signed former NHLer Linus Omark. Omark and Vatanen's contracts are for two-years, while Filppula's is for one year. The quotes in this story are translated...
NHL
NHL

Post-season Send Off: Marc-Andre Fleury

Wild hopes future Hall-of-Famer's offseason plans include re-upping in Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury has played 18 seasons in the National Hockey League and won three Stanley Cups... but at 37 years old, he sure sounds like a guy who's not ready to hang up his pads and start counting down the days until his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
NHL
