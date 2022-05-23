ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The house imploded on him,' sister of Gaylord resident severely injured in tornado says

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GAYLORD, Mich. — Residents at the Nottingham Mobile Home Park, one of the hardest hit areas of the tornado that devastated Gaylord, Michigan, could finally return home Sunday afternoon to assess what is left of their homes. Media has been kept off the property, but a representative from...

Kyle Turner
4d ago

Dont matter how old the trailers are this story is about some ones life......

