Shedding light on the darkness of drug addition and overdose, Millie Mattered Moonlight Memorials are being held across the state all summer, including Houma. A memorial will be held on June 3, at 7:30 p.m., at Zydeco Harley-Davidson. The event will be hosted by S.A.R.A.H. (Seeking Action Raising Awareness and Hope), and will recognize the thousands of lives in Louisiana that were taken too soon.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO