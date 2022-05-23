ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

News We Love: Litter of raccoon kits saved in New Hampshire

WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall it a lucky break for a litter of raccoon kits in New Hampshire....

www.wmur.com

Comments / 1

Related
94.9 HOM

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in New Hampshire?

Alright, I don't want to out myself here. But there is nothing more liberating than stepping off the beach and driving home with bare feet. When your car windows are down and the sun is beaming down on your arms and there are still a few grains of sand stuck between your toesies, all feels right in the world.
TRAFFIC
WMUR.com

Tourism officials urge visitors to respect New Hampshire's resources

CENTER HARBOR, N.H. — With a busy summer tourism season expected, New Hampshire officials are urging visitors to respect the area's resources. Summer is the busiest time of year for tourism in the Granite State, and this year is expected to be no exception. Preparations were underway Thursday at the Purity Spring Resort in Madison.
94.9 HOM

These Are the 20 Most Populated New Hampshire Towns

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in all of New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turned out that the least-populated town in all of New Hampshire was the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and varying debris remain from the place that once was.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials announce 7 new COVID-19 deaths in past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced seven people died of COVID-19 in the past week. Of those deaths, three were reported on Thursday. DHHS reported there were 3,920 known positive COVID-19 test results between Thursday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 25. Officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are 19 of the Best Taco Spots in New Hampshire

Mexican Monday, Taco Tuesday, Who Needs a Name Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, or my favorite... Fiesta Friday. Regardless of whether you have a nickname or not, who dislikes tacos? No one. Tacos, for me anyway, are one of those food groups I can always eat. One for a snack? Sure. Two...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon#Litter#New Hampshire Facebook
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

CATCH Neighborhood Housing, Concord, has announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Greg Chakmakas, an attorney and shareholder at Sheehan Phinney and a member of the firm’s Real Estate Group; and Greg Lessard, director of housing initiatives for the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.
REAL ESTATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Earthquake shakes part of New Hampshire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — An earthquake shook part of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake in the Wolfeboro area around 12 a.m. It’s not clear if the earthquake caused any damage. In a tweet, the Weston Observatory shared a graphic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

A Certain Poison Is Killing A Massive Amount Of Wildlife In Massachusetts

You would think that rat poison is used to eliminate that type of vermin, but some shocking news is surfacing as this is also being used to kill owls and eagles throughout the Bay State and that is not only upsetting to hear, it is a violation of eliminating wildlife that proves to be beneficial in our wooded areas as these species are actually doing a world of good, but the question is: Why are people killing these birds of prey? A member of New England Wildlife, Zak Mertz says every case is heartbreaking, but what happened to one Great Horned Owl last summer has stuck with him. Here is his reaction to this devastating news:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire safety officials say they believe schools are secure

LACONIA, N.H. — A shooting at an elementary school in Texas that killed 19 students and two adults has raised questions about school safety across the country. In New Hampshire, safety officials said they are continually examining school safety. Laconia police Chief Matt Canfield said the city isn't planning any increased security measures at its schools, but his department is assessing if and when changes need to be made.
nhmagazine.com

The Best Events Happening in June

Vernon Family Farm Live Music Series, Newfields, June 3-October 28. This favorite family farm is known as a one-stop shop for shopping local, but they’re outdoor music series is one for the books, too. Every second Saturday of the month from May to October, the farm is open for live music from bands like High Range and Superfrog, and delicious local food from their very own farm-to-table restaurant, Vernon Kitchen. Grab your friends and family and head over for a night of community, rotisserie chicken and music at a space that nurtures the human desire to connect and love. (603) 340-4321; vernonfamilyfarm.com New Hampshire Magazine is a proud sponsor of this event.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Video: New Hampshire gets some sun before weekend showers

The pleasant weather pattern that has settled in across New Hampshire looks to stay with us for the next few days before some changes move in at the end of the week. Partly sunny and milder temps (70-77) today with coolest temps (lower 60s), again, along the coast with a light breeze.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy