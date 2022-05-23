News We Love: Litter of raccoon kits saved in New Hampshire

You would think that rat poison is used to eliminate that type of vermin, but some shocking news is surfacing as this is also being used to kill owls and eagles throughout the Bay State and that is not only upsetting to hear, it is a violation of eliminating wildlife that proves to be beneficial in our wooded areas as these species are actually doing a world of good, but the question is: Why are people killing these birds of prey? A member of New England Wildlife, Zak Mertz says every case is heartbreaking, but what happened to one Great Horned Owl last summer has stuck with him. Here is his reaction to this devastating news:

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO