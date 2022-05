Harrisonburg City Councilman George Hirschmann announced Thursday that he is resigning his seat on the City Council, citing health reasons. “Though my health will no longer allow me to serve you as City Councilman, please know that our community’s future success will always be something that is near and dear to my heart,” Hirschmann wrote in a letter to the community announcing his resignation. “I will miss the opportunity to serve you through the responsibilities you have entrusted me with. And I have faith that those who come after me will work as hard I have to embody the values of The Friendly City.”

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO