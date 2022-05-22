ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169

 4 days ago
One person was killed and two were injured after a driver going the wrong way crashed in Scott County early Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Explorer being driven north in the southbound lane of Highway 169 near Delaware Avenue in St. Lawrence Township crashed at around 3:20 a.m.

The Explorer collided head on with a Nissan Rogue traveling south. The driver of the Explorer was uninjured.

The driver and a passenger in the Rogue suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Another passenger in the Rogue, identified as a 19-year-old woman from Hutchinson, died in the crash.

It is currently unknown if the driver of the Explorer was under the influence of alcohol, according to DPS.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

