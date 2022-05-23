ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California teacher arrested for molesting four students in classroom

By David Propper
 4 days ago

A substitute teacher for a Southern California elementary school was arrested on suspicion he molested four female students in a classroom, authorities said.

The alleged victims, ages 8 and 9, told investigators the teacher touched them inappropriately in separate incidents inside Adams Elementary School in Santa Ana, according to local police .

“Each victim was molested individually and at different times throughout the day,” the Santa Ana Police Department said in a statement.

The perp, identified by ABC 7 in Los Angeles as 69-year-old Peter Morales, posted $100,000 bail after he was arrested.

Morales was a teacher for the Santa Ana school system for 18 years before he became a sub.

Detectives believe more alleged victims could be out there, ABC 7 reported.

With Post Wires

