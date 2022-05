A man suspected of stealing iPhones from an AT&T store in Santa Rosa has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase. Wednesday night’s chase ended some 38-miles away in San Rafael. Following his arrest, the suspect was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency. The man, Gregory Dawson of San Francisco, is accused of cutting security cables and taking five iPhones, valued at a total of more than three-thousand bucks. A 17-year-old boy was in the vehicle during the chase, which reached speeds of up to 100-miles-per-hour. The boy was not hurt.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO