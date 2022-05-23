Union ratifies new contract with Highmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield

There's some good news on the labor front here in Buffalo.

Union workers have overwhelmingly ratified a new contract with Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Western New York.

The three year deal covers about 375 employees, most of them serving in offices and customer service.

We don't know all the details of the new contract, but it does include an agreement on remote working beyond the current collective bargaining agreement.

This new deal maintains a labor agreement through April of 2025.