Former Alabama DL Wynn commits to Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska baseball program received another pledge from a JUCO standout on Thursday. This pledge came from infielder Blake Mozley. Mozley played two seasons at Missouri State before playing at Johnson County Community College last year, where he hit .396 with 10 home runs and 65 RBI. Mozley...
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska received news on the kick times for seven of their games this upcoming college football season. The Huskers will open on Saturday, August 27th in Dublin, Ireland at 11:30 AM on FOX against Northwestern. Nebraska also learned kick times for the next three weeks plus games on October 1st, October 7th and November 25th.
(Lincoln) -- Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington has joined the program at Nebraska. The move reunites Washington with his former quarterback, Casey Thompson, who has also transferred to Nebraska. Washington caught 18 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns last season.
(Sterling) -- Sterling superstar Macy Richardson came home with two more state championships and four top three finishes this past weekend at the Nebraska State Track & Field Championships. Today, Richardson is the KMAland Nebraska Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Richardson, who won three state championships as a...
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth’s Lyndsey Caba was out to eat with her dad when she suddenly found some clarity. “I was just like, ‘I’m going to go run,’” Caba said. In this instance, Caba’s urge to run meant that she was ready to commit to Nebraska Wesleyan’s cross country and track programs.
(Rock Port) -- One of Rock Port’s most consistent basketball standouts is taking his talents to the next level at Missouri Valley College. Holden Farmer – an all-conference and all-district performer for the Blue Jays – talked with KMA Sports recently about his decision to attend the NAIA school in Marshall, Missouri.
(Burlington Junction) -- Interactions during a summer camp set the wheels in motion for West Nodaway's Reagan Hagey to continue her volleyball career at Peru State. "I'm excited to extend my volleyball career at Peru State," Hagey said. "It's a beautiful campus, and I can't wait to be a part of their program."
(Glenwood) -- This week's tragic shooting incident at a Texas elementary school is shining new light on school building security in this country. Like other KMAland administrators, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says he was "shocked and mortified" by Tuesday's incident in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School.
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Underwood, Abraham Lincoln and Heelan all clinched state tournament appearances in girls soccer on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page from Trevor Maeder. Other 1A Regional Finals. Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Western Christian 1.
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials received an update on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline and re-stated their opposition to eminent domain. Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from Paul Phillips and Riley Gibson of Turn Key Logistics on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions to discuss the economic benefits and current construction timeline for the Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Phillips says construction of the pipeline -- which consists of just under 700 miles across the five-state project -- is expected to begin in the summer of 2023. Phillips says the hope for the project is to keep the ethanol industry alive, which he says has become a significant destination for Iowa's corn growers.
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak standout offensive lineman Nick Fouts is ready to join the William Penn football program. The first team all-district choice, Fouts says he’s been dreaming of an opportunity to play college football for a long time. “Football has always kind of been my thing,” he...
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Veterans Affairs office and clinic are making area veterans aware of the services at their disposal. The Shenandoah VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will welcome VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Veteran Enrollment Specialist Dave Conrad Wednesday to assist area veterans enrolling in VA health care. Conrad will be at the facility from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Joyce Portz is the Shenandoah VA CBOC manager. Portz tells KMA News having Conrad in the area will assist in making residents aware of the services right in their backyard and answer any questions.
(KMAland) -- Charlie Pryor won a pitcher’s duel with Helen Riker while LC, Mo Valley, Lo-Ma, AHSTW, Nodaway Valley, SBL, SC East, Heelan, LeMars and Twin Cedars all won conference games in KMAland softball on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Lewis Central 11 St. Albert 2. Ella Narmi made her...
(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central boys' soccer team finds themselves back in familiar territory. The Titans took down Glenwood 2-0 in the Class 2A Substate 8 Championship on a rainy and windy Wednesday night. Both teams met for the second time this year, after Lewis Central nabbed an early regular season win 1-0 over the Rams.
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody on multiple charges from Missouri. The Red Oak Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 48 and 222nd Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation. Following an investigation, officers arrested 45-year-old Jason Richard Berendes for being a fugitive from justice.
(Clarinda) -- Before any regular business Wednesday evening, the Clarinda city chambers were filled with a moment of silence and reflection. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers asked the council to hold a moment of silence to remember the lives lost in the deadly school shooting in Texas Tuesday. Nineteen children and two adults were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and executed a shooting rampage before being shot and killed by law enforcement.
(Treynor) -- A cold, windy and wet night played host to the boys Class 1A Substate 8 soccer finals in Treynor Wednesday, where No. 2 seed Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (16-1) knocked off No. 1 seed Treynor (16-3) 1-0 in overtime. The ugly weather conditions didn’t keep the Wildcats from...
