Former Alabama DL Wynn commits to Nebraska

(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials received an update on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline and re-stated their opposition to eminent domain. Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from Paul Phillips and Riley Gibson of Turn Key Logistics on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions to discuss the economic benefits and current construction timeline for the Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Phillips says construction of the pipeline -- which consists of just under 700 miles across the five-state project -- is expected to begin in the summer of 2023. Phillips says the hope for the project is to keep the ethanol industry alive, which he says has become a significant destination for Iowa's corn growers.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO