Environment

Stacey’s Work-week Forecast – May 22, 2022

By Stacey May
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy & cool as temps fall into the 50s. Winds N 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy & very cool with a low of 49-54. Winds N 5-15.

MONDAY: Clouds with some PM Sun & a cool high of 65-70. Winds NE 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a cool low in the mid 50s. Winds NE 5-10.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds & a warmer high of 75-80. Winds E 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May

WEHT/WTVW

