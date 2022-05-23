Stacey’s Work-week Forecast – May 22, 2022
THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy & cool as temps fall into the 50s. Winds N 5-10.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy & very cool with a low of 49-54. Winds N 5-15.
MONDAY: Clouds with some PM Sun & a cool high of 65-70. Winds NE 5-15.
MON NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a cool low in the mid 50s. Winds NE 5-10.
TUESDAY: Sun & clouds & a warmer high of 75-80. Winds E 5-10.
Meteorologist Stacey MayCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0